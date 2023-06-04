Al-Tijari hosts the “Investment in the Stock Market” forum

The Commercial Bank hosted an exclusive investment forum at the Commercial Bank Premium Lounge in the D-Ring Road branch, under the title: “Investment opportunities in the Qatari stock market, new products and a vision for the local economy.”

The forum, which was moderated by Reham Sabry, Senior Assistant General Manager, Priority Banking at Commercial Bank, was a unique opportunity for clients from both inside and outside Commercial Bank, as the participants were enriched with valuable information about the wide and growing range of investment possibilities it offers. Commercial Bank for Financial Services in the local market.

The event witnessed the participation of two prominent speakers from the Qatar Stock Exchange, Samer Abu Zaghla, Director of Education Affairs, and Abdul Rahman Al-Sayed, Director of Strategy and Investment, who gave the audience a detailed explanation about the potential and prospects for growth in the Qatari market, which in turn gave the attendees a deeper understanding and awareness of the benefits and emphasizing the opportunities and benefits of investing locally.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, said, “Commercial Bank never ceases to place its customers at the heart of all its business. He added that the aim of this forum is not only to provide information to our clients, but also to provide them with a unique space to communicate directly with our market experts and senior executives. Commercial Bank premium lounges are a vital gateway for our discerning customers, giving them the ability to explore and benefit from the best local investment opportunities, which reinforces our focus on providing unparalleled world-class banking services, and keeping our customers fully aware of the best investment opportunities.”

This investment forum represents an important step forward in Commercial Bank’s goals of providing a unique banking experience. The focus on local investment opportunities fits seamlessly with the bank’s vision of promoting financial growth and awareness among its customers. It also reflects the bank’s continuous commitment to provide valuable information to its customers about local investment opportunities, which enhances its leadership position as the most innovative digital bank in Qatar.