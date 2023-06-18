Al-Tijari won the award for “Best Innovation in Banking Services”

The Commercial Bank won the “Best Innovation in Mobile Banking Services in the World 2023” award from Global Finance. Global Finance has announced the best and most distinguished innovations in financial institutions in various categories, as part of its annual awards for the best innovators for the year 2023. This program is the eleventh edition of the Global Finance Awards, as the program honors institutions that usually define new courses of action and design new and innovative tools in the financial sector.

Commercial Bank received this prestigious award in recognition of the revamped Commercial Bank mobile application that now offers more than 120 customer services. The app also addressed concerns about data privacy and security by incorporating a sophisticated fraud management system.

Said Joseph D. Giarabotto, Head of Publishing and Editorial at Global Finance magazine, proudly said: “Technological advances and the adoption of banking industry standards have allowed innovation to advance and grow, and customers prefer more innovative banks and financial technologies. We value the pioneers of innovation who are developing the financial sector in the twenty-first century.

Commenting on this award, Joseph Abraham, Group CEO of Commercial Bank, said: “This award is in recognition of our strategic focus on providing innovative, customer-centric digital solutions to our clients. We will continue to invest in technology and innovation to deliver world-class services that enhance the customer experience.”

Shahnawaz Rashid, Executive General Manager and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, commented on winning this award, saying: “We are pleased to receive the award for Best Innovation in Mobile Banking Services in the World 2023 from Global Finance, as this award is a recognition of our commitment to providing an experience Premium mobile banking for our customers. We have re-developed our digital platform using the Google Flutter platform which provides a new interface.