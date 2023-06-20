Alfardan Group signs a memorandum of understanding with HEC Paris

Alfardan Group announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with HEC Paris in Qatar, which aims to cooperate in several projects related to learning and development, during a meeting attended by the CEO of Alfardan Group, Mr. Omar Hussain Alfardan, and the Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan as well as a number of officials on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Alfardan Towers.

This initiative comes as part of Alfardan Group’s efforts to continue attracting best business practices by learning about a number of areas such as conducting studies related to different aspects of business, facilitating access for Alfardan Group employees to HEC Paris certification programmes; Providing executive programs and activities concerned with intellectual leadership.

Mr. Omar Hussain Alfardan, CEO of Alfardan Group said: “We are pleased to cooperate with a prestigious university such as HEC Paris in Qatar and to learn about areas of mutual interest and cooperation. As one of the leading companies, the Alfardan Group is committed to continuing to work to enhance its operations and pay attention to the educational aspect of individuals, in order to help learning, in addition to investing in developing management ideas and engaging employees to achieve our common vision of contributing to the overall social and economic well-being of society.

HEC Paris joined Qatar Foundation in 2010, has launched world-class executive education programs and research activity in Doha and the region, and has been ranked number one in the world in executive education for the second year in a row by the Financial Times.

Dean of the HEC Paris Graduate School of Business in Qatar, Dr. Pablo Martín de Holan, commented: “Signing this Memorandum of Understanding with Alfardan Group marks a significant milestone in our quest for impact and excellence. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to our goal of cultivating talent and developing visionary management who can lead effectively. Together with the Alfardan Group, we aim to shape a future in which business and job opportunities flourish and Qatar emerges as a sustainable and diversified economy.”

In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, Alfardan Group prioritizes education as a key component of its corporate social responsibility strategy, and is committed to providing educational opportunities to all citizens and residents of the country. Through the “My Way” scholarship programme, the group provides financial aid and mentoring opportunities to hardworking students and supports them in achieving their career goals. The group also provides many learning and development opportunities for all its employees that aim to develop their careers and contribute to the achievement of common goals.