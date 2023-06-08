Alfardan Group signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Electronics Recycling Factory

Alfardan Group announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Electronics Recycling Factory (ERF), which aims to enhance environmental sustainability measures and recycle electrical and electronic waste approved by it, during a meeting held on Monday, May 29, 2023 between Mr. Omar Hussain Alfardan, CEO of Alfardan Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Electronics Recycling Factory, Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Thani, and Mr. Hatem Al Hamida, CEO of the Electronics Recycling Company, and a number of representatives of the two companies, at Al Fardan Towers.

This initiative comes as part of Alfardan Group’s strategy regarding the company’s social and environmental responsibility and its role in reducing its carbon footprint. Under the memorandum of understanding, the two companies will work closely to ensure the safe and appropriate disposal of electrical and electronic waste and its recycling in a way that achieves sustainable environmental goals and protects it from the risks it faces due to the wrong disposal of hazardous waste and what this may cause on the environment.

Mr. Omar Hussain Alfardan, CEO of Alfardan Group, said: “At Alfardan Group, we are committed to embedding sustainable practices in all our operations and business strategy, and we are always striving to make the necessary changes to develop a culture of sustainable management of electrical and electronic waste that will help reduce our environmental footprint.

In this regard, we are pleased to cooperate with the electronics recycling plant to unite our efforts and contribute to the sustainable development of our beloved country.”

The Electronics Recycling Factory (ERF), is the first electronic waste recycling plant in the GCC region, as it has the necessary capabilities to recycle electronics of all kinds without selectivity, whether ordinary electrical appliances or complex electronic devices (WEEE).

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Electronics Recycling Factory, said: “We are pleased to sign this memorandum of understanding with Alfardan Group to cooperate in strengthening Qatar’s position as one of the most advanced countries in addressing the fastest growing environmental problems in the world. E-waste recycling is one of the most important issues that must be worked on, due to its ability to reduce environmental risks and pollution, and to preserve human life and the health of other living organisms. With the ability to recycle 45,000 tons of e-waste annually, we produce multiple raw materials that can be reused again in local industries.”

In line with its commitment to social responsibility, the Alfardan Group is an active participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and works to integrate the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across its business, contributing to the group’s vision on ESG.