“Amazing Summer Sale” campaign at Hyatt Plaza

Hyatt Plaza celebrates the success of its exceptional “Amazing Summer Sale” campaign, which is currently being held from May 25 to June 3, 2023. The campaign attracted a large number of visitors from all over the country to visit the complex to enjoy a unique and wonderful shopping experience and to take advantage of these exceptional offers and discounts that were provided by the group. Great store complex.

The ‘Summer Sale’ campaign features huge discounts on a wide range of products, including fashion, jewellery, toys, furniture, cosmetics, electronics, home décor and much more. Customers were also able to take advantage of exclusive offers such as buy one get one free deals, fixed downloads, special offers and offers from Jungle Zone.

Mr. Mohammed Al Hawamdeh, Head of Marketing at Hyatt Plaza, expressed his great gratitude, saying, “We express our sincere appreciation to all our tenants and visitors who contributed to the success of this amazing summer sale campaign. Their continued support and remarkable enthusiasm have been instrumental to our success. We are looking forward to hosting many attractive events and promotions in the near future.

Hyatt Plaza, the first family destination in Doha, continues to provide a unique shopping experience by offering an exceptional mix of international retail brands, great customer service, captivating events and promotions that make visitors want and look forward to more of them in the future.