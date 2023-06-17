Americans have lost trust in voting system

While US President Joe Biden and members of his administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken are lecturing the world about democracy, freedom of expression, human rights and free and fair election, majority of the American voters say voter fraud was pervasive in the 2020 and 2022 elections and believe it will happen again. Meaning, Joe Biden was elected the president through a rigged election while he has manipulated the results of 2022 midterm elections.

According to a recent survey released by Rasmussen Reports, a majority of voters continue to suspect widespread election fraud, and expect cheating at the ballot box to influence the 2024 presidential election. That includes 44 percent of Democrats and 74 percent of Republicans.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54 percent of Likely US Voters believe cheating is likely to affect the outcome of the next presidential election, including 30 percent who think it’s Very Likely. Forty-one percent (41 percent) say election cheating is unlikely to affect the 2024 outcome, including 24 percent who consider it Not At All Likely.

The survey of 1,003 US Likely Voters was conducted on June 7-8 and 11, 2023 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research.

The survey also said 52 percent of likely voters believe cheating affected the 2022 midterm elections that delivered a much smaller victory to Republicans than polls predicted. Even 41 percent of Democrats agreed.

“What’s more, sizable percentages of partisans believe state and federal officials have ignored reports of cheating and widespread election fraud, a situation that gained currency after the 2020 national election”, Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

In the Rasmussen survey, 54 percent said they believe cheating will “affect the outcome” of the 2024 election. Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are leading their party’s nomination race in national polls.

In the survey, 30 percent said cheating is “very likely.” Some 46 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans expect 2024 election cheating.

“While there is agreement that election fraud is prevalent, there is little agreement on who has the best solution,” Bedard noted. “Asked which party voters trust more to protect the integrity of elections, 40 percent chose Republicans, and 39 percent picked Democrats. Even independent voters were widely split. They chose Republicans over Democrats 37-28 percent, but 34 percent were ‘not sure’ ”.

The poll also found that belief that voter fraud is occurring is not limited to older voters. Younger voters actually see it more.

Rasmussen said: “Suspicions of election cheating are highest among voters under 40”.