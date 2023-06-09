An expected improvement in the performance of the Qatar Stock Exchange

The Qatar Stock Exchange index ended this week’s trading, up by 0.48 percent, to gain an additional 49 points, compared to last week’s trading, and thus rise to the level of 10,257 points.

In this context, Youssef Buhulaiga, a financial market analyst, expected an improvement in the performance of the Qatar Stock Exchange during the coming period, driven by the purchases of foreign portfolios and benefiting from the decline in stocks during the current week’s sessions.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Bu Hulaika described the current status of the Qatar Stock Exchange as stable, as investors tended to preserve shares and diversify their investment portfolios in anticipation of the semi-annual results of the listed companies, which are scheduled to be announced next month.

Buhulaika attributed the decline in liquidity during the current week to the dynamism introduced by Morgan Stanley’s reviews last week and the injection of significant liquidity into the market.

He stressed the great interest of foreign investment portfolios, especially the Gulf ones, in the Qatar Stock Exchange, due to the growing confidence in the listed companies and their ability to achieve rewarding returns for investors.