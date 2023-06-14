An unprecedented partnership between Mall of Qatar and Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Mall of Qatar customers can now collect and spend Avios points to enrich their experience in shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Mall of Qatar announced an unprecedented partnership in cooperation with the Privilege Club of Qatar Airways, which enables Privilege Club members to collect Avios points and enjoy amazing benefits when making any purchase of 50 riyals or more in a wide range of stores, restaurants and various entertainment venues that Mall of Qatar includes. .

Through this initiative – which is the first of its kind at the level of shopping centers in the country – Mall of Qatar seeks to enrich the experience of its customers and enable them to achieve maximum benefit while shopping exclusively in Mall of Qatar. This unique program turns ordinary shopping into a valuable experience by collecting Avios points and enjoying the many options offered by Mall of Qatar that meet the aspirations of all family members.

Avios points are a reward currency that can be collected and used for various and more flexible options, as it opens up promising horizons for customers, starting from enjoying exceptional discounts when booking flights, hotel stays, and car rentals, to shopping at Mall of Qatar.

To link purchases and take advantage of this partnership, the user simply has to log into their Privilege Club account and add their payment card details, including Visa and Mastercard payment cards. Avios are credited upon completion of any eligible purchase at a Participating Outlet.

Through this partnership, Mall of Qatar provides new horizons for its customers in terms of shopping rewards, so that they can – at the same time – spend the most enjoyable times and make the most of it.