Anticipation of the mid-term companies’ results enhances the stock market’s performance

The Qatar Stock Exchange index ended this week’s trading, up by 1.7 percent, to add 170.98 points to its balance, compared to the end of last week’s trading, and up to 10245 point, supported by the positive performance of 6 sectors.

In this context, Youssef Buhulaika, financial market analyst, confirmed that the expected announcement of the financial results of the companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange revived the weekly performance of the general index after the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Bu Hulaika said that investors’ eyes are awaiting the results of Qatar National Bank on July 10, as it is the starting point for announcing the semi-annual results of the listed companies, which are expected to be at levels that meet the aspirations of investors.

The financial market analyst pointed out that the current week’s sessions enabled the general index to break the 10,000-point barrier, as a result of the rise in several leading stocks, especially those related to the banking sector, in addition to the real estate sector.

Buhulaika explained the role played by local portfolios in enhancing market liquidity during the current week, as it averaged about 440 million riyals per session.

The market value at the end of the week’s trading amounted to 609.865 billion riyals, while the value of stock trading recorded about 2.221 billion riyals, through the sale of 908.653 million shares, as a result of the implementation of 89,494 transactions in all sectors.

On the other hand, the general index of the Stock Exchange ended the week in decline in yesterday’s trading, as it fell by 26.99 points, or by 0.26 percent, to reach the level of 10 thousand and 245.58 points. During the session, 176 million and 362 thousand and 345 shares were traded, with a value of 482 million and 969 thousand and 604,642 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 22,284 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 14 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 32 other companies decreased, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices. The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 609 billion and 865 million and 484 thousand and 17,410 riyals, compared to 607 billion and 999 million and 134 thousand and 541,910 riyals, in the previous session.