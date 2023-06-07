Astana 2023… Promising investment opportunities await the Qatari business sector

The Qatari business sector is awaiting promising opportunities and a strong promotion of its products and investment environment, at the international forum, which will be attended by senior political and economic decision-makers around the world, in the Kazakh capital, Astana, from 8 to 9 June 2023, and is discussing unifying global efforts to confront climate-related challenges. And food scarcity, and energy security, and exchange views on it, and propose appropriate solutions to it.

The sector is looking forward to forming new business alliances with various global economic blocs and powers, especially since its growth path, available opportunities and facilities to attract foreign investors will be promoted, on the sidelines of its activities, and at the highest level.

The high-level participation of the State of Qatar in the forum constitutes a strong presence for the emerging sector, and will open the door to diversifying its base and expanding its circle of operations, and introducing the major structural reforms it has implemented in order to stimulate its growth and accelerate its pace.

In order to shed more light on the importance of the Qatari participation in this important international event, and the qualitative addition it represents to its national economy, Qatar News Agency (QNA) surveyed the opinions of experts, analysts, academics and businessmen. An important platform for promoting the outputs of the Qatari business sector globally, reviewing the ideal and safe environment it provides for local and foreign investments of all types and activities, introducing the incentives provided to the commercial and economic sectors, and the facilities granted to them, which in turn help consolidate the national economic system and increase global confidence in its components, Which reflects positively on stimulating economic growth and accelerating its pace.

He believes that the participation will also have a significant and direct impact on the sector, and will open wide horizons for future partnership between the Qatari sectors and their counterparts around the world, especially since the forum serves as a platform that brings together representatives of governments, international organizations, companies, and academic circles, face to face in order to discuss strategic issues, and exchange Successful expertise and experiences in the fields of business and investment. It also provides an umbrella for enhancing communication with various international trading partners, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral economic relations, informing them of available investment opportunities, and entering into successful partnerships between the Qatari private sector and its counterparts around the world.

He said: The Qatari business sector is full of many opportunities available in the fields of manufacturing, oil and gas, agriculture, real estate, infrastructure, technology and innovation, and the Qatari participation in the forum will contribute to increasing the volume of intra-trade and strengthening economic cooperation between Qatar and friendly countries, which is also an opportunity To explore new markets, in which the Qatari business sector finds an opportunity to expand, develop, diversify its sources of income, develop its operations and business environments, in order to improve the investment climate, and enhance the practice of its activities, especially since Qatar is a strong candidate to be a center for entrepreneurship in the region, as it is more competitive and attractive. For local, regional and global investments, and moving forward in developing its business environment, improving its investment climate, and enhancing business practices, benefiting from its advanced infrastructure and logistical services.

As for the businessman, Mr. Mansour bin Sultan Al-Mansour Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Pharmaceutical Industries Company, he praised the high-level Qatari participation in the global forum, stressing that it is positive by all standards, and carries with it fruitful results of great importance, and its repercussions will be directly on the business sector and the Qatari economy. In the short and long term, as it will contribute effectively to promoting the Qatari investment environment on a large scale globally, and what it includes of profitable and profitable activities, whether in the field of manufacturing and mining, or in the field of infrastructure, or technological innovation and digital solutions, and other sectors. vitality.

Al-Nuaimi praised the great support given by the wise leadership to the business sector and national industries, which have witnessed radical transformations and achieved great gains, despite their short life, and are in continuous development and expansion. The presence of the State of Qatar in this global forum reflects great interest in the structure of the Qatari economy, and keenness to provide it with productive methods. It enhances its growth path, by attracting major international companies specialized in various fields, seeking to localize technologies to ensure the highest quality desired for the Qatari product.

For his part, the economist Mr. Abdullah Al-Khater focused, in his speech, on the importance of the three main topics and axes that will be addressed by the Astana Global Forum, namely: climate change, food security, and energy, as these issues constitute, from his point of view, global strategic issues that require Great international solidarity, as the issues of the times, and the forum constitutes an opportunity to discuss its challenges and develop effective solutions to them, especially those related to green and clean energy, and at the same time highlights the role of Central Asia as an important economic player, especially in light of the radical transformations we are witnessing in the field of energy It was accompanied by a global orientation towards the east, and a geopolitical move, hence the magnification of the role of the region and its prominence with the passage of time. Therefore, in my opinion, the presence of the Qatari business sector in this event is very important, as it opens doors and horizons for it, and diversifies its investment base and available opportunities, which reflects positively on the economic cycle. the National.

Al-Khater said: A forum of this global weight, participation in its work is a correct and successful step because – as we mentioned earlier – it deals with the most important hot issues at the level of regional and global awareness related to energy, environment and climate, which are issues in themselves essential, and the Qatari presence reflects a qualitative ability to build and weave Political, commercial and economic relations with various decision makers and international businessmen.

Participation, according to Mr. Abdullah Al-Khater, enables the Qatari economic sectors to diversify their production and industrial base at the same time, and also enhances their exports, and at the same time ensures that obstacles and obstacles to their access to foreign markets are overcome.

In turn, the economist and president of the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants, Dr. Hashem Abdul Rahim Albu Hashim Al-Sayed, pointed to the economic weight that the State of Qatar represents in the world in the field of energy and clean energy, which enabled it to play a pivotal role in this regard, as it is the second largest gas exporter. Naturally, after the United States of America, and this gives it great weight in international trade, in addition to what it and the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf collectively enjoy high growth rates and gross domestic product, which enables it to play a prominent role in the global economy, especially in light of its association In US dollars, and the cash surpluses in the trade balance of the State of Qatar, in addition to adjusting and restructuring its investment policies, and regulating the work mechanisms of its sovereign fund, to keep pace with global economic changes, makes it seek to form multiple alliances and partnerships around the world, and seize the available opportunities, in light of what the globe is witnessing. Unprecedented slowdown and inflation.

Therefore, Dr. Al-Sayed believes that participation is necessary in this international forum, and reflects an insightful view, and reflects deliberate planning to seize investment opportunities, with the aim of diversifying the geographical distribution of the Qatari fund’s investments, and also translates the keenness that the state attaches to strengthening the concept of partnership between the public and private sectors, and striving towards providing services Logistics, technology transfer and modern industry to the State of Qatar, which necessitates its active participation in this forum due to its unparalleled economic and investment potential, which contributed to its leadership in the investment map of the region, after its acquisition of the first place in attracting foreign investors in the Arab arena. There is no doubt that this participation will enhance the Qatari business environment.