At a rate of return of 5.5050% .. 500 million riyals of new treasury bills for the Central Bank

Yesterday, the Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills worth 500 million riyals due on June 15, with an estimated return rate of 5.5050 percent.

Qatar Central issued treasury bills and Islamic sukuk during the month of May 2023, amounting to 9.5 billion riyals. The total bids for treasury bills amounted to 23 billion riyals.

Treasury bills are one of the government debt instruments, and they are issued to its bearer for terms ranging from 3 months to a year. “Treasury bills” are distinguished as low-risk financial instruments, meaning that they are easy to dispose of without the bearer experiencing any capital losses, because the permission is usually sold at a discount, i.e. at a lower price. of its nominal value, and upon the maturity date, the government is obligated to pay the nominal value of the permission, which is a tool of monetary policy to manage domestic liquidity.

Sukuk is one of the important government debt tools used by the government to provide the necessary liquidity to finance its projects.

Also, sukuk is considered a tool of monetary policy, and these sukuk are investment tools with less risks. Its issuance period ranges from medium to long term.

As for bonds, they are considered one of the important government debt tools that the government uses to provide the necessary liquidity to finance its projects.

Bonds are also considered a tool of monetary policy, and these bonds are investment tools with less risk and their issuance period ranges from medium to long term.