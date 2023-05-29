At the “Social Responsibility” Conference, to celebrate its support for various initiatives.. Honoring the “QIIB”

To celebrate the prominent role played by QIIB in the field of social responsibility, the Qatar CSR Network honored the bank during the Qatar CSR Conference and Exhibition 2023, which was held in cooperation with Qatar University and under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Ali Hamad Al-Musifri, Head of the Human Resources and Administrative Affairs Sector at QIIB, received the honorary shield during a ceremony organized within the activities of the conference, during which the tenth edition of the National Report on Social Responsibility was also launched.

On this occasion, Al-Musaifari said: “We are happy to receive this honor once again, and we feel proud to be among the institutions that were honored today for their role in community service, especially since the unwavering commitment to this issue has been part of QIIB’s practices for a long time.”

He added: “The occasion of the Qatar Social Responsibility Conference and Exhibition and the launch of the national report on social responsibility is an important station to confirm the priority of cooperation between profit and non-profit institutions that offer various programs that contribute to the progress of society, and promote horizontal development that benefits the widest segment of society.”

He added, “QIIB spares no effort in order to maintain strong relations with various entities active in community service, as it provides support for educational, cultural, sports, charitable initiatives and events, among others, that contribute to providing benefits to various segments of society.”

Al-Musifri continued: “We look at social responsibility from a broad and deep perspective, as we work to ensure that our banking products and services are compatible with the requirements and needs of society, and in line with Islamic Sharia standards that emphasize contribution to development.”

He noted: “QIIB’s efforts in the field of community service pay special attention to supporting small and medium-sized companies, given our belief in the importance of these companies in achieving development that benefits a wide segment of society, and we are pleased to be pioneers in this field through many initiatives.”

He stressed, “The bank will continue its efforts in the field of social responsibility programs, whether by focusing on banking products and services that provide added value to customers, or by caring for and developing people through supporting and sponsoring various events and activities that constitute a qualitative contribution to achieving lofty societal goals.”

Finally, Al-Mesifari expressed his thanks to Qatar University and Qatar Social Responsibility Network for their initiative to honor QIIB during the Social Responsibility Conference and Exhibition, which has become an important annual event that sheds light on the most prominent community initiatives and those influencing them.