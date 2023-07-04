Attiyah Energy signs a memorandum of understanding with the Middle East Institute

The Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development signed a memorandum of understanding with the Middle East Institute in Washington, in order to strengthen relations and joint cooperation between the two parties.

The memorandum aims to build a strategic partnership in areas of common interest, most notably the exchange of expertise, academic and scientific research information, and cooperation between experts in the fields of energy and sustainable development.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, member of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and Dr. Paul Salem, President and Executive Director of the Institute, on behalf of the Middle East Institute.

Commenting on the signing of the memorandum, His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, said, “The Al-Attiyah Foundation has sought, since its inception, to establish and strengthen ties with prestigious institutions with common goals. The memorandum of understanding with the Middle East Institute constitutes a systematic framework that will transform our common goals into programs and activities that contribute to the advancement of energy and sustainable development.

He added, “The Middle East Institute is the oldest institution specializing in the study of the Middle East in the United States. It was founded in 1946 and is doing a very important job, represented in promoting common understanding between the peoples of these two regions.”

For his part, Dr. Paul Salem said, “The MoU provides common ground and an ideal opportunity to collaborate on challenges and opportunities related to the energy transition.”