Attracting foreign direct investment and international talent

Hungary hosted the work of the third session of the Qatari-Hungarian Joint Economic Committee. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Sigarto chaired the work of the third session, which was held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry praised the close and distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and Hungary, noting that these relations have witnessed remarkable development over the years, and have deepened thanks to the mutual official visits between the two countries.

In the context of talking about the investment environment in the country, His Excellency stated that the State of Qatar has launched many initiatives aimed at attracting foreign direct investments and international talents in various fields, including technology, infrastructure, health, trade and investment, in line with the objectives of The state aimed at creating an enabling environment for the digital ecosystem.

He also stressed the state’s endeavor to continue its efforts to maintain the sustainability and stability of the national economy, and to contribute to strengthening the state’s position as a real destination attractive to foreign investors, expressing his aspiration to benefit from the many investment opportunities available between the Qatari and Hungarian sides; With the aim of enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

During the work of the Qatari-Hungarian Joint Economic Committee, aspects of cooperation in various priority sectors were reviewed, and the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, maritime transport, civil aviation, health, education and information technology.

The two sides agreed to take the necessary steps to advance the approach of consolidating trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. With the aim of increasing the volume of trade exchange between them, and facilitating the flow of goods, services and investments between the two countries.