Bangladesh and Germany Pave the Way for Voluntary and Dignified Repatriation of Rohingyas

Bangladesh and Germany have reached a significant consensus, underscoring the imperative of voluntary, informed, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

In a momentous meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen engaged with Susanne Fries-Gaier, the Director for Humanitarian Assistance in the Federal Foreign Office of Germany. During the encounter, Fries-Gaier expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the German government for the unwavering support extended by the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the Rohingya refugees.

Acknowledging the advocacy efforts aimed at facilitating progress and fostering opportunities, particularly for the youth and women, Fries-Gaier affirmed that these endeavors would empower the refugees upon their eventual return to their homeland.

In response, the foreign secretary conveyed sincere appreciation to Germany for its invaluable humanitarian assistance in alleviating the plight of the Rohingyas. Moreover, he underscored the challenges faced by Bangladesh due to the prolonged presence of the Rohingya community.

Masud Bin Momen offered a comprehensive update on the ongoing initiatives being undertaken to initiate the repatriation process.

In light of Bangladesh’s commendable efforts in providing shelter to the Rohingya population, Fries-Gaier commended the government’s proactive stance. Additionally, she lauded Bangladesh’s success in disaster preparedness, recognizing its resilience and preparedness in the face of adversities.

The official visit of Director Fries-Gaier spanned from June 2 to June 5, during which she, along with a high-level delegation, visited several camps in the Ukhiya cluster, as well as a host community. This visit occurred against the backdrop of reduced food rations, which were reduced from $10 to $8 on June 1. Notably, this visit served as a testament to the close collaboration between the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Germany, and the Republic of Korea.

During the visit, Director Fries-Gaier announced additional funding allocations dedicated to the Rohingya response in the region. The funding, amounting to a remarkable €12 million, encompasses both Bangladesh and Myanmar, with an impressive €5 million allocated to the World Food Programme (WFP).

Throughout her stay, Director Fries-Gaier engaged in exchanges with the United Nations system, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and beneficiaries on the ground. These interactions served as a clarion call for all stakeholders to respond with heightened urgency in the face of escalating security challenges and financing gaps, emphasizing the critical juncture at which the Rohingya response finds itself.

Highlighting Germany’s unwavering commitment to the crisis, Fries-Gaier stressed the need for a more sustainable response strategy. This entails expanding the donor base to include non-traditional actors, including private enterprises, among other measures. She expressed admiration for the United Nations system’s concerted efforts to streamline the response and ensure its long-term viability.

During a dinner hosted by the Embassy, German-funded NGOs echoed the importance of close coordination and increased localization in the response efforts.

It is worth noting that Germany was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. Since then, Germany has been a steadfast supporter, extending over €3 billion in humanitarian assistance and development funds to aid Bangladesh and its journey towards becoming a developed nation. Germany also proudly holds the distinction of being the second-largest humanitarian donor worldwide, reaffirming its commitment to global solidarity.