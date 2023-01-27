BESA Center resumes production and publication

After almost two years, Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, which is known as BESA Center has resumed production and publications of research papers on topics related to Israeli national security and the Middle East. Publications on BESA Center are considered extremely valuable and helpful to researchers, organizations, security agencies and media outlets throughout the world.

On January 22, 2023, Dr. Eitan Shamir, the new Director of Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA Center) in a message said:

“As I enter my position as the new Director of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support of the Center in the face of the challenges posed by COVID-19 over the past two years.

“Together with our outstanding team of researchers and administrators at BESA, we plan to resume production of publications on topics related to Israeli national security and the Middle East. We also plan to renew our series of live lectures, seminars, and conferences, and intend to add podcasts with our expert researchers.

“I am greatly appreciative of my predecessor, Professor Efraim Karsh, during whose term BESA significantly multiplied its distribution and readership.

That spectacular progress was due in no small part to your keen interest and support for the Center and its activities.

“I am excited to expand our efforts and look forward to an ongoing relationship with all of you”.

Few years ago, Dr. Manfred Gerstenfeld first introduced Blitz to the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies when he granted permission to republish all of his articles in Blitz. Until his demise in 2020, Dr. Manfred Gerstenfeld, was a regular contributor to Blitz and was a Senior Research Associate at the BESA Center, a former chairman of the Steering Committee of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, and author of The War of a Million Cuts. Among the honors he had received was the 2019 International Lion of Judah Award of the Canadian Institute for Jewish Research paying tribute to him as the leading international authority on contemporary antisemitism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

