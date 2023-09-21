Grameen America has been in the limelight for its microloan programs aimed at low-income women entrepreneurs. Founded in 2008 in Queens, NY, the organization has been associated with Muhammad Yunus, a figure surrounded by a lot of controversies including money fraud, child sex trafficking organ trafficking, etc. It’s essential to clarify that Grameen America is not a Nobel laureate organization, a title that exclusively belongs to Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

Grameen America offers microloans, financial training, and support to its members. However, it has not been recognized with a Nobel Prize. The use of the ‘Nobel’ tag in its promotional materials, in interviews, or in public opinions can be misleading, leading the public to believe that this is the same ‘Nobel Laureate organization’ as Grameen Bank in Bangladesh.

The use of the ‘Nobel’ tag can have far-reaching implications. It can create a halo effect, where the organization gains undue prestige and credibility. This could influence donors, partners, and the general public, leading them to believe that Grameen America is on par with Grameen Bank.

Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, once synonymous with its founder Professor Muhammad Yunus, has undergone a significant transformation and is now owned by the state. Yunus, who was once the face of the bank and its microfinance initiatives, no longer holds any stake in the organization.

Muhammad Yunus, the founder of both Grameen Bank and Grameen America, has been a subject of controversy. Claims have been made that Yunus did not earn the Nobel Prize but rather lobbied for it, with involvement from figures like Bill and Hillary Clinton. Furthermore, Yunus’s name has appeared in Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Black Book,’ linking him to Epstein’s mysterious island.

Adding another layer to the story, Jennifer Lopez was influenced by Hillary Clinton to join Grameen America for promotions in 2022. However, after her initial media campaign, she disappeared from the Grameen America scene for almost a year. Recently, she reappeared in the media just a week after Blitz started exposing J’Lo’s connections with Grameen America, talking about the Grameen Foundation in Mexico, the home of Compartamos Banco. Compartamos Banco is another micro-loan company that started as an NGO and later became a for-profit organization.

While Grameen America has initiatives aimed at empowering low-income women, it is not a Nobel laureate organization. The misuse of the ‘Nobel’ tag can have far-reaching implications, not just for the organization but also for the public’s perception of Nobel laureates. Therefore, it is crucial for all stakeholders to be aware of this distinction to make informed decisions.