Biden aides fail to understand what he is talks about

While it has already been reported that Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States of America is getting physically weaker and now he is no more capable of boarding on Air Force One by climbing the stairs to the entrance of Air Force One, they now openly admit stating they have no idea what Biden is actually referring to when he blurts out his odd sayings. According to media reports, the most recent one came recently when Joe Biden uttered “God Save the Queen” after a speech about gun control.

In interviews with Axios, several aides discussed Biden’s “wacky phrases”, which are often confused with his “quirky aphorisms”, according to the outlet, which simply concluded it is “Biden being Biden”.

Fox News noted further: “Biden bizarrely ended a speech about gun control in Connecticut with the words ‘God Save the Queen’ after noting that he would not be able to shake hands with attendees because a storm was approaching. He also uttered another phrase he once used toward a student who questioned him about his fourth-place standing in the 2020 Iowa caucuses”.

“Is that the truth? Now, do not make a lie – as that scene in the John Wayne movie – don’t make me a dog-faced, lying, pony-soldier,” Biden said at the time.

“As a proud Irishman whose ancestors probably weren’t fans of the crown, Biden may use the phrase more as sarcasm”, Axios noted.

In the interviews, one of Biden’s aides said in reference to the ‘Queen’ remark they “still aren’t sure” what he meant.

The weird response once again triggered discussions about Biden’s advanced age and what appears to be his deteriorating mental status because during the same speech, he appeared to need assistance in leaving the stage.

“…[T]he the scene became even more bizarre immediately following the gaffe. Biden seemed unaware of where he should exit, pointing at the people off-stage and asking them where he should go”, the Western Journal in a report said. “Eventually, an aide came up and helped him off, and Biden awkwardly jogged across the stage to make an exit”.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Harris Faulkner discussed the fallout and implications of a nasty fall Biden took after he gave the commencement speech at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

During a segment on “Outnumbered,” Faulkner said Biden “looked like a bug” after his on-stage fall, arguing that he presented a “very vulnerable, capitulated view for an enemy”.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany began the segment by showing a photo of the fall. This led to the co-hosts taking turns slamming Biden and what kind of “message” that sends to the world.

“His images often summed up a presidency, and I saw his yesterday of this, he tweeted it out, and it’s just this image of the Biden presidency of him being helped up in a kind of decrepit position, and it’s, you risk an image like this defining your presidency, regardless of the sandbag, but just the questions of mental acuity and more”, said McEnany.

Faulkner issued a similar response.

“Well, I’m just gonna say it – just before that photograph was taken, he was on the ground with his heels and the soles of his feet faced the sky and it reminded me of when he had fallen off the bike, he wasn’t clipped into the bike, but he had his feet in the clips, he wasn’t moving, he had stopped, and he tipped over and he ended up like in sort of a bug position with his heels and his hands to the- that is a very vulnerable, capitulated view to an enemy”, she said.

“And just knowing that our enemies see him like that and the soles of his feet and can’t get up on his own and that sort of thing is difficult. But having that compassion that Emily is talking about is important. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. really wants to debate this president, but he told me he was never gonna debate him. I mean, Biden can’t go do that”, Faulkner added.