Biden stumbles riding Air Force One through shorter stairs

Due to old age, physical complications and randomly malfunctioning brain, US President Joe Biden had much before given-up riding on Air Force One through regular stairs. Considering his inability, Secret Service had adopted the plan of letting the president ride on the aircraft through an alternative way – by just ridding a 14-step staircase. But now it is proved – Joe Biden even is unable to keep physical balance while smoothly riding the Air Force One by using this alternative arrangement.

According to media report, US President Joe Biden once again stumbled walking up the steps to board Air Force One on July 13, 2023, despite using a less challenging, shorter staircase to get on the aircraft.

The 80-year-old president made it roughly halfway up the 14-step staircase connected to the presidential plane in Helsinki, Finland, when he took a misstep and appeared to brace himself for impact before quickly recovering and making it up to the aircraft’s lower entrance.

Biden stumbles a bit as he boards Air Force One — using the smaller stairs — en route to the United States. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/UxCA75kdQP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Biden turned and waved to onlookers at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport as Air Force One prepared to depart for Joint Base Andrews after the president’s visit with Nordic leaders following a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania.

The president has been observed boarding Air Force One using a shorter set of stairs since taking a hard fall at the Air Force Academy in Colorado in June 2023 after he tripped over a sandbag during a graduation ceremony.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last month that she was unaware of “any decision process” that has been made regarding which set of stairs the president uses when boarding Air Force One.

Previous presidents have also reportedly used the shorter stairs to get on and off the highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft when there was rough weather.

The misstep of July 13, 2023 appears to be at least the fourth time the president has taken a fall while trying to board Air Force One.

In February, Biden also had issues keeping his balance on his way home from an international trip, as he was filmed falling forward about halfway up the stairs to the plane leaving Warsaw, Poland.

In that instance, the president was using the aircraft’s longer set of stairs.

White House doctor Kevin O’Connor noted in a five-page report issued after the president’s annual physical earlier this year that Biden has a stiff gait due to “significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet”.

Biden, the oldest president in US history, leaves Europe July 13, 2023 night after a gaffe-filled week in which he referred to Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir as a “daughter of Ireland”, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “Vladimir”, and skipped the summit’s opening dinner, where major diplomacy often takes place.

Democrats are hiding Biden’s incapability

It seems, Democrats are making frantic bids in hiding series of incapability of Joe Biden despite the fact that a large number of party insiders even are doubtful whether Biden would survive the current tenure, whereas majority of the voters believe – Joe Biden is a great liability.

Despite such realities, while some people are asking – why Democrats are still sticking to putting Joe Biden for the 2024 rerun, some of the US Capitol insiders say – currently a number of heavyweights inside the party, including Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama are enthusiastically looking for getting party’s nomination for 2024 presidential election. If Hillary Clinton is nominated, it will annoy the Obama block while if Michelle is nominated, Hillary Clinton will go up to any length is causing harm to her prospect of becoming the first female president of the United States.

Meanwhile, some analysts say, finally Joe Biden may end up from rerun and Democrats may put Kamala Harris for the 2024 election as their presidential candidate. But people within American political circle say – Harris is one of the most unpopular figures, whereas she serious lacks abilities of running the presidency. Others say – someone from behind may actually run the presidency once Kamala Harris is elected, similarly as it is being done with Joe Biden. They also say – whoever is the next candidate for 2024 presidential election from the house of Democrats, they will face tremendous competition from the Republican Party candidate – whereas, if Donald Trump finally runs for the presidency – he certainly will win. With this reality, Democrats are desperately trying to send Trump into prison months before the 2024 election.