Bills and sukuk amounting to 9.5 billion riyals

Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills and Islamic sukuk during the month of May 2023, amounting to 9.5 billion riyals. The total bids for treasury bills amounted to 23 billion riyals.

The value, maturity periods, and return on the issued bills and sukuk varied. A value of 4 billion riyals was issued, with a maturity period of one week, and the return on them reached 5.5050%.

Bills and sukuk worth 1 billion riyals were also issued for a period of one month, with a return of 5.5625%. The issuances included 1.5 billion riyals for a period of 3 months, with a return of 5.56253%.

It also included a value of 1 billion riyals over a period of 6 months with a return of 5.7025%, as well as an issuance of 1 billion riyals over a period of 9 months with a return of 5.7500%, and finally an issuance over a period of one year with a value of 1 billion riyals and a return of 5.7500%.

Treasury bills are one of the government debt instruments, and they are issued to its bearer for terms ranging from 3 months to a year. “Treasury bills” are characterized as low-risk financial instruments, meaning that they are easy to dispose of without the bearer experiencing any capital losses, because the permission is usually sold at a discount, i.e. at a lower price. of its nominal value, and upon the maturity date, the government is obligated to pay the nominal value of the permission, which is a tool of monetary policy to manage domestic liquidity.

Sukuk is one of the important government debt instruments used by the government to provide the necessary liquidity to finance its projects.

Also, sukuk is considered a tool of monetary policy, and these sukuk are investment tools with less risks.

Its issuance period ranges from medium to long term.

As for bonds, it is considered one of the important government debt tools that the government uses to provide the necessary liquidity to finance its projects.

Bonds are also considered a tool of monetary policy, and these bonds are investment tools with less risk and their issuance period ranges from medium to long term.

On the other hand, His Excellency Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, met yesterday with His Excellency Vice Admiral (retired) Dr. Nono Sempuno, Vice President of the Regional House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia.