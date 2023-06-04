Blinken’s special visa policy for Bangladesh is a blanket restriction

There is much debate and discussion in Bangladesh centering a recently announced unique visa policy by the United States, which in my opinion is a blanket restriction. For those who may not have a clear idea about this terminology – a blanket restriction is referred to any law or rule that indiscriminately covers everything or everybody or at all times. In simple words – this new visa policy is neither against the ruling Awami League (AL) nor opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Instead, it can be applied on any Bangladeshi national – whether s/he resides in Bangladesh or abroad. It may be mentioned here that on May 24, 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a press release titled ‘Announcement of Visa Policy to Promote Democratic Elections in Bangladesh’ through the website of the State Department stating:

“Today, I am announcing a new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (“3C”) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections. Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services. The United States notified the Bangladeshi government of this decision on May 3, 2023…”.

Following publication of the above press release, leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party are publicly expressing joy claiming this is “a result of their efforts”, although according to this newly announced visa policy, no political party in Bangladesh can onwards neither oppose holding of the next general election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina nor it can resort to terrorism, vandalism and arsonism which it did during 2013-2014 killing dozens of innocent civilians and destroying public and private properties. During that period, while dozens of Hindu properties came under attacks from BNP and its ideological ally Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), a large number of Hindus came under attacks whereas Hindu female fell victims of rapes. Members of BNP and Jamaat branded Hindus as “agents of Awami League” and accused them of “always voting in favor” of this party.

According to the Hindu Post, prior to issuance of new visa policy for Bangladesh, BNP lobbyists in the United States succeeded in getting a letter signed by six Republican members of the US Congress, which was sent to President Joe Biden. Republican congressmen namely Bob Good (VA-05), Scott Perry (PA-10), Barry Moore (AL-02), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Warren Davidson (OH-08), and Keith Self (TX-03) sent a letter to President Joe Biden seeking, “stricter individual sanctions, banning Bangladesh law enforcement and military personnel from participating in UN peacekeeping missions”.

They also said: “Since Sheikh Hasina’s rise to power, the Hindu population has been halved. Looting and burning of households, destruction of temples and religious idols, murder, rape, and forced religious conversion are causing Hindus to flee Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina’s government also has persecuted Bangladesh’s minority Christian population-burning and looting places of worship, jailing pastors, and breaking up families when religious conversion occurs”.

Meanwhile, according to documentary evidence, lobbyists and activists of BNP have been pursuing members of the US Congress, Senate as well as key officials at the State Department and Department of Treasury with propaganda materials against ruling Awami League and members of law enforcement and intelligence agencies and judiciary, with the ulterior motive of misguiding the US policymakers and officials about Bangladesh.

Although contents of the above-mentioned letter are based on false reports of a number of controversial NGOs and publications, which have been running orchestrated propaganda against Bangladesh for years, according to media reports, while the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked American banks to provide detail information on bank accounts of Bangladeshi-Americans living in the United States or Bangladeshi citizens having bank accounts in the country, lobbyists and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami are claiming that the May 17 letter sent by 6 Republican Party members of the US Congress to President Joe Biden would “result in punitive measures including sanctions”, a number of senior policymakers in Washington DC said, “such anticipation is absolutely absurd”. Commenting on the new visa policy another key figure in the Trump administration told me, “This is a blanket restriction, which may subsequently bear multiple consequences. Bangladesh authorities as well as every politician and members of the civil-military administration and judiciary need to be very cautious about it, as the visa policy can be applied en masse, while it can eventually turn into harsher sanctions. This blanket restriction is multi-faced which should generate concern to the targeted country”.

When asked – has the Biden administration adopted this punitive policy with any ulterior motive – the policymaker said – “Biden administration is a highly confused entity. They have committed blunder in Afghanistan and now pushing Pakistan towards total uncertainty. Similar visa policies have already been applied on a number of nations, including Nigeria. Though such actions may ultimately jeopardize the existing bilateral relations between Washington and Dhaka, Joe Biden and his advisors may not realize it at all. America had committed blunder with Bangladesh back in 1971 and 1974, and the same blunder is being repeated again”.

