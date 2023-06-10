Border Security Force to Host India-Bangladesh Border Conference in Delhi, Commencing June 11

The forthcoming 53rd Director General Level Border Co-ordination Conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is set to take place at the prestigious BSF Camp Chhawla in New Delhi from June 11 to June 14, 2023, according to an official statement released on June 10.

This significant conference aims to foster discussions on border-related matters and enhance coordination between the two eminent border-guarding forces.

During the conference, the esteemed delegation of the BSF, led by Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General of the BSF, will have the privilege of engaging with the BGB delegation, under the distinguished leadership of Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, BAM, NDC, PSC, Director General of the BGB.

The statement further highlighted that the conference will encompass extensive deliberations on joint efforts to combat various trans-border crimes, expedite the timely sharing of information between the Border Guarding Forces, promote developmental and infrastructural works, facilitate the effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), and foster Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

It is worth noting that the previous BSF-BGB Border Coordination Conference was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from July 17 to July 21, 2022.

The Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for Border Authorities – 1975 underscore the significance of frequent interactions between the border authorities of the two esteemed nations to address immediate administrative concerns.

In a historic rendezvous, an Indian delegation, led by Ashwani Kumar, former Director General of the BSF, and a Bangladesh delegation, led by Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, former Director General of BDR (now BGB), convened in Kolkata on December 2, 1975, marking the first-ever meeting to discuss mutual border issues. Subsequently, the meetings between the Director Generals of the BSF and the BGB were conducted annually, alternating between India and Bangladesh, until 1993.

During the discussions held between the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh in Dhaka from October 7 to October 9, 1993, it was mutually agreed upon that the Director General level meetings between the BSF and the BGB would be organized biannually.

The summary of the aforementioned meeting emphasized the progressive resolution of issues concerning mutual interests and concerns through constant and meaningful dialogue at various levels. In accordance with this, the Director Generals of the BSF and the BGB have been convening Border Coordination meetings twice a year, alternating between Delhi and Dhaka. Subsequently, comprehensive records of these meetings are diligently forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs following each session.