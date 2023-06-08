Broad prospects for the business sector in the two countries

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber, stressed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to the Republic of Tajikistan, would open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries, which would reflect positively on trade and investment exchange, And the relations of cooperation and partnership between the business sectors of the two countries, especially with the existence of distinguished relations between the two countries at all levels. In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency said that the Qatari economy is open to the world and welcomes all investors, pointing out that Qatar is also interested in promoting foreign investments, in line with its strategy for economic diversification, as it has investments in many countries around the world.

He explained that Tajikistan is a promising destination for investment due to its wide investment opportunities, noting that the Qatar Chamber encourages Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities available in Tajikistan.

He added that the Chamber supports and encourages cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries, and works to facilitate the establishment of partnerships and alliances between Qatari and Tajik companies, in a way that supports trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.