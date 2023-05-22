BSH Middle East and Darwish Holding celebrate 10 years of successful partnership

BSH Middle East celebrated the tenth anniversary of its partnership with Darwish Holding, the exclusive distributor of Bosch products in Qatar, during a gathering in Doha, attended by representatives from both parties, to celebrate this milestone.

The partnership between BSH Middle East and Darwish Holding began in 2013, with Darwish Holding becoming the exclusive distributor for Bosch products in Qatar. This partnership resulted in the continuous development and growth of the business and the increase of Bosch’s share in the home appliances market in Qatar over the past ten years.

Over the past decade, the partnership between BSH Middle East and Darwish Holding has blossomed, driven by a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The experience of Darwish Holding and high-quality Bosch appliances contributed to the expansion of the brand’s reach throughout Qatar, the availability of Bosch home appliances at all major retailers in the country, in addition to its success in involving Bosch Home Appliances in major projects in Qatar.

Emphasizing its commitment to the Qatari market, BSH Middle East, in partnership with Darwish Holding, opened its first store on Salwa Road in September 2014, and then moved to its permanent location in Lagoona Mall in October 2018.

At the same time, Darwish Holding has proven to be an ideal partner for Bosch as it has been involved in many outstanding projects across the city over the past few years including Katara Towers, Qatar Energy District, Seef Project, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha, Floresta Gardens and Giardino Village. , to be followed by many other projects in the coming period.

Bosch’s commitment to providing innovative and reliable home appliances has made it the preferred choice for many customers, whether they want to outfit their new homes, renovate their kitchens, or make their homes more sustainable. Today, Bosch home appliances are available at all major retailers in Qatar, and Darwish Holding also has a dedicated Fifty One East Electronics Service Center with certified technicians. This ensures that customers receive the highest quality of service and support for their Bosch home appliances.

Thomas Alonso, CEO of BSH Home Appliances Middle East, said in his official statement at the anniversary celebration, “At BSH, loyalty and trust are among the main values ​​on which we work with our partners and emphasize them. Therefore, today we are proud of the strong business and personal relationship that has developed between Bosch and Darwish Holding during the last ten years of cooperation, which is built on our common values. Now, as an essential part of our philosophy, we renew our call to continue working and growing together to gain a larger market share in the coming years.”

Commenting on this special occasion, Mr. Badr Al-Darwish, Chairman and CEO of Darwish Holding Company, said: “Today, as we celebrate a decade of partnership with Bosch as the exclusive distributor of the brand in Qatar, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to this eventful journey. My special thanks go to Mr. Thomas Alonso and his team, who have joined us especially to celebrate this milestone. Over the past decade, our team has worked diligently to build a significant base of loyal customers, which has contributed to establishing Bosch as a leading brand in Qatar. Our strong partnership with the brand has played a fundamental role in achieving exceptional growth year after year, and together we have built a relationship of close cooperation based on mutual trust and respect, which enabled us to provide high quality products and after-sales services.”

He added, “We are proud of our exceptional achievements that we have achieved in the past ten years, and we cannot help but express our gratitude to our loyal customers who have placed their precious trust in us over the years. This promises the next decade to witness more growth by working closely with Bosch to provide them with the best German technology and expertise. Together, we look forward to a prosperous future full of more successes.”

The partnership between BSH Middle East and Darwish Holding is a testament to the success that can be achieved when two companies work together to provide the best products and services to their customers. BSH Middle East looks forward to continuing to bring the best and most innovative home technologies from Bosch to more customers in order to raise the quality of life of every home in Qatar.