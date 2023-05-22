“Build Your Home 2023 BYH” concludes its fourth edition

The BYH 2023 Build Your House exhibition, which was held under the auspices of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, concluded. The fourth edition of the exhibition witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 14,560 visitors over four days, while the Knowledge Sharing Conference hosted more than 40 lectures by a number of leading experts and speakers from academic institutions, architecture societies, government agencies and leading industrial companies.

The “Build Your House 2023 BYH” exhibition has established itself as a leading platform for business, bringing together Qatari citizens looking to build their homes or renovate their properties, with a wide range of services and products offered by consultants, contractors and suppliers, as well as smart homes. The fourth edition of the exhibition witnessed a record number of deals concluded over the course of 4 days, with an estimated value of 800 million Qatari riyals.

This year, the exhibition hosted 250 exhibitors who enriched the exhibition with modern and advanced services and smart home products, in addition to leaders in the construction and engineering industries. The exhibition hosted these exhibitors in its expanded international pavilion which welcomed Turkish companies, exhibitors from Canada, Iran, Italy, Oman and the United Kingdom, companies from Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, China, Algeria and Jordan as well as companies from India for the first time.

Mr. Rawad Selim, Co-Founder and General Manager of Next Fairs for Exhibitions and Conventions, said: “I would like to thank all our event partners, supporters and sponsors, for their commitment to ensuring that the Build Your House exhibition continues to bridge the distance between government agencies, the business sector and Qatari citizens who wish to build and modernize their homes and real estate. Their presence and contribution was a decisive factor that enabled the exhibition to stimulate business and provide an opportunity for Qatari citizens to implement projects for their homes that are compatible with the requirements of the future. This year we have also enhanced our offerings and services, giving visitors access to more than 250 exhibitors from the construction sector experts and suppliers from Qatar and the world. The exhibition, which lasted for four days, witnessed the conclusion of deals worth an estimated 800 million Qatari riyals, which is clear evidence of the impact of the Build Your House exhibition on the construction sector and the modern urban renaissance in the State of Qatar.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of the Build Your House exhibition, Mr. Selim added: “We are proud of the development achieved by the Build Your Home 2023 BYH exhibition.” As is the case every year, we are working to ensure that our valued visitors have an exceptional experience with the participation of a greater number of exhibitors and a wide range of advanced services and products. Accordingly, we have already begun our preparations to launch the fifth edition of the “Build Your House 2024 BYH” exhibition at the Qatar National Convention Center.

Speaking about the participation in the exhibition, Mr. Talal Nabina, CEO of Nabina Holding Company, said: “We are pleased to participate in the Build Your House exhibition for the third time, as we were keen to participate year after year thanks to the exceptional success that we witnessed in this exhibition. This year’s attendance exceeded all expectations, receiving more visitors than all previous editions on the first day alone. It is clear that this exhibition has become an unparalleled global gathering, offering exceptional marketing opportunities. We can only extend our best wishes for the continued success of the Ibn Your House exhibition in the coming years.”

For his part, Mr. Omar Ali, General Manager of Nabina Group, one of the exhibitors at the Build Your House exhibition, said: “We are pleased to participate as exhibitors for the first time in the Build Your House exhibition, which focuses on Qatari citizens who want to build their homes, and who are the target audience for our business and services. Through this exhibition, we were able to connect with the audience and build future relationships. Based on our positive experience, we urge other companies to participate in the Build Your Home exhibition in the future, as this event constitutes a leading platform for communication and business building.

For his part, Mr. Jassim Mohammed Al-Emadi, CEO of Al-Emadi Stone Company, said: “We return this year to participate in the Build Your House exhibition, after our successful participation in previous years. We are pleased to commend the distinguished organization, as every year, and the great turnout of visitors. The exhibition was also distinguished this year by providing many incomparable services and products that enable visitors wishing to build or renovate their homes or real estate to benefit from them within the exceptional exhibition space expanded this year. We also thank all the visitors of Al-Emadi’s booth at the Ibn Your House exhibition, and we look forward to welcoming them in the fifth edition next year.”

The visitors of the exhibition enjoyed participating in the knowledge sharing conference, which hosted the most important experts and speakers throughout the days of the exhibition from 11 am to 8 pm. Among the guest speakers were representatives from government agencies such as the Ministry of Municipality, who provided valuable insights and ideas on ways to obtain registration documents and building permits, as well as representatives from the Qatar Civil Defense, who in turn emphasized the importance of safety and security at home. A number of prominent academics also gave important lectures on the principles of architecture and design, including specialized design, and the past, present and future of the housing sector in the State of Qatar. The “Build Your House 2023 BYH” exhibition also celebrated the young design talents in Qatar, by presenting prizes to the design competition winners on the second day of its days, as the student Fatima Karamshahi won the first place award, while the student Aya Akl won the second place award, and the student Hessa Al-Khuzai won Third place award. The winners were chosen by a jury comprising experts from the American Institute of Architects, prominent and influential businesswoman Maram Zaghoul, and Next Fairs for exhibitions and conferences. The winners also had the opportunity to display their designs in front of the public at Virginia Commonwealth University Qatar.

The last day of the exhibition revealed the Best Pavilion Award, which was presented in honor of the exhibitors who demonstrated their creative ideas, creative designs and attention to detail in their pavilions. The companies that impressed the audience, including Nabina Group, Bottega Design, Living Spirit, KAHRAMAA, BSCO, and Bella Casa, won the best booth award.

In light of the amazing achievements and the solid position of the Build Your House exhibition, the fifth edition of this pioneering exhibition will be held in the coming year 2024, as the exhibition promises its honorable visitors to present a greater number of exhibitors, speakers, and local and international experts.