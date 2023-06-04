Cancellation of first class seats on our planes

Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al-Baker, revealed that the company will not have first-class seats on its next-generation long-haul aircraft.

Al Baker said investing in the most luxurious seat does not justify the returns, given that Qatar’s business class offering offers many of the same perks.

And he added, “Why invest in a subclass of an aircraft that already gives you all the comforts that first class provides you with,” according to what he said to “Bloomberg” agency, and Al Arabiya.net viewed it.

Qatar Airways’ blueprint is not without strategic risks. The move runs counter to the airline’s image and an industry trend that has seen airlines such as Deutsche Lufthansa, Qantas Airways Limited and Air France double down on their upscale offerings. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said more and more leisure travelers were looking for private pleasure, and the front section of his plane was never full.

As for Al-Baker, the future lies in the business class, as Qatar classified its product as the Q-suite. Which is why there will be no first class on its next-generation Boeing 777X aircraft. These aircraft will become the largest operated by the airline once 10 Airbus A380s, which still contain 8 first-class seats, are retired.