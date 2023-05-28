Chairman of the Baladi Group and Baladi Express visits FC Barcelona

Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Baladi Group and Baladi Express, visited FC Barcelona at the kind invitation of Mr. Juan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, ​​to attend the Barcelona match in which he won the Spanish League championship for the current season 2022/2023.

During the visit, Mr. Al-Attiyah was briefed on the facilities of the ancient Spanish club, and bilateral talks took place between the two sides, in which they expressed their aspiration to enhance cooperation between FC Barcelona and Al-Baladi Group in the economic and marketing fields, the details of which will be announced at a later time.

Mr. Al-Attiyah extended an invitation to the President of FC Barcelona to visit the State of Qatar in the coming period, in a meeting attended by Mr. Hani Al-Sayadi, CEO of Al-Baladi Group and Baladi Express, and from the Spanish side, a number of members of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors.

Mr. Al-Attiyah also inspected the club’s official headquarters and was briefed on part of the first team’s training and met with the technical director, Xavi Hernandez, in addition to a distinguished group of players, headed by the team’s striker Robert Lewandowski, Pedri Rodriguez, Arajo, goalkeeper Ter Stegen, and the Brazilian Rafinha. All of them were fruitful meetings that revealed important aspects of the team’s activities and methods. in sports development.

Mr. Al-Attiyah expressed his happiness at the visit and at receiving the invitation of the President of FC Barcelona, ​​one of the oldest sports institutions in the world. On the sidelines of the meeting, souvenirs were exchanged between Mr. Al-Attiyah and Mr. Joan Laporta, President of Barcelona, ​​​​so that the visit remains an eternal memory and contributes to the consolidation of relations between the two parties.

The activities of the Baladi Group vary in several areas, the most important of which is trade in foodstuffs through a series of branches and hypermarkets, as well as the hotel and restaurant sector and many commercial activities, and the giant online shopping platforms Baladi Express, which is being prepared to be launched in several areas.