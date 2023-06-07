Chairman of the “Qatar” Parliamentary Friendship Group

His Excellency Engineer Ahmed bin Hitmi Al-Hitmi, member of the Shura Council and head of the Qatari-Kyrgyz Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Council, stressed the importance of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to the Kyrgyz Republic, within the framework of his tour to a number of Central Asian countries, He praised His Highness’s keenness to consolidate the bonds of cooperation between the State of Qatar and various countries of the world.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on this occasion, His Excellency said that the visit of His Highness the Emir to the Kyrgyz Republic is of particular importance as it comes while the two countries are celebrating a quarter of a century since the establishment of their diplomatic relationship, “a period that witnessed continuous communication between the two sides at various levels, including the parliamentary level.” ».

He referred to the historical ties between the Gulf region and Central Asia, and the resulting cultural cross-pollination and civilizational communication between peoples, as well as trade relations in light of the distinguished geographical location of the Gulf and Central Asia. and its historical and cultural references.

He noted the Shura Council’s keenness to strengthen and consolidate relations with the Kyrgyz Parliament, pointing to the numerous meetings that brought together Shura Council delegations and their counterparts from parliaments in Kyrgyzstan, whether in Doha or in regional and international parliamentary forums, which reflects the keenness of both sides to coordinate positions on various issues of concern. the two countries and the Arab and Islamic worlds.

His Excellency the member of the Shura Council and head of the Qatari-Kyrgyz Parliamentary Friendship Group confirmed, at the end of his statement to QNA, that the Qatari-Kyrgyz Parliamentary Friendship Group will contribute to the development of parliamentary work between the two countries, enhance the exchange of expertise and experiences in this field, and raise the level of coordination on various pressing issues. which are put on the agenda of parliamentary activities with the aim of unifying visions and positions towards them.