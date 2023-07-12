“Chartered Accountants” issues its semi-annual report

The Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants issued its semi-annual report for the current year 2023, which includes the most important achievements of the association in all relevant fields, within the association’s mission and objectives in advancing the accounting profession and serving the Qatari economy by qualifying specialized cadres that meet the needs of all entities and institutions in line with Qatar Vision 2030. .

The report included comprehensive statistics on the most important activities of the association, where the number of working members reached 104 members, the number of honorary members 106 members, accounting experts 48 experts, the number of training programs 75 programs, the number of training programs for professional certificates 7 programs, the number of workshops 5 workshops, and the number of initiatives 4 qualitative initiatives, the number of proposals for projects 8 proposals, the number of guides and policies 2 guides, the number of meetings and visits 56 work visits, and the number of beneficiaries from the activities and events of the association reached 2,183 people.

During the period covered by the report, the association had a set of qualitative achievements, the most important of which are: the implementation of 2 international conferences in the presence of a group of specialists at the international level.

The association obtained the approval of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to introduce the subject of financial culture for secondary school students, and it also obtained the accreditation of the IMA Institute as an accredited training outlet for the CMA certificate, and the association was approved as an accredited training outlet for auditors registered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the association concluded a cooperation agreement With the Investment and Trade Court regarding computational experience reports.

In parallel with these achievements, the association has been active through social media, with the aim of intensifying awareness of its programs and activities that serve members of the accounting profession and refine their professional side, as the number of followers on Facebook account reached 4300 followers, on Twitter 1107, Instagram 7869, and YouTube 6100 followers. .