Classified docs will lead to impeachment of Biden

Joe Biden is going to be in massive trouble because of the classified and secret documents which is being found at his Penn Biden Center and homes. A former adviser to then-President Bill Clinton does not believe Joe Biden will be a viable candidate again in 2024 because of a burgeoning scandal involving classified documents. Dick Morris, who also advised Bill Clinton when he was governor of Arkansas, said the document scandal will “knock” him [Biden] “out of the race”.

“That’s going to be the absolute end of it for Biden”, Morris said.

Dick Morris claimed on Cats Roundtable on WABC radio that there could be documents relevant to his son Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine, which would be ‘directly linked to a big bribery scandal involving the Vice President and his son’”, the UK’s Daily Mail reported, adding:

As many as 30 documents with classified markings were recovered from Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware and a Washington, DC think tank he once used as an office.

It emerged months after a high-profile raid on the home of Donald Trump, a president whom Morris also advised, which saw dozens of top secret files recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. And amid Biden’s growing debacle, it emerged that classified documents were also found in the home of Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, this month as well.

“The issue here is not if everybody took classified documents home’, Morris told host John Catsimatidis.

Dick Morris noted further that Biden’s situation was different because, according to reports, some of the documents that were found in Biden’s private residence in Delaware contained “classified information about American policy toward Ukraine”, which is currently at war following Russia’s special operation nearly a year ago.

The presidential adviser pointed out that Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings for a number of years beginning in 2014, when Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s Vice President.

Currently, Hunter Biden’s foreign business affairs are the subject of federal and congressional inquiries, with the former having gone on now for years. And while Joe Biden has not yet been formally implicated, Morris said that the classified documents were linked to a “big bribery scandal” regarding Hunter Biden and his business dealings in Ukraine.

“It will knock Biden out of the race”, Morris claimed.

He also shared the results of a survey he recently conducted with fellow pollster John McLaughlin that showed Biden leading the pack for potential Democratic presidential contenders in 2024 but with only 25 percent support.

“When Biden as President can’t get more than 25 percent of the primary vote in his own party, that’s near death. He’s so incredibly vulnerable”, Morris said. “You’d think he’d be at 40 percent or 50 percent at the least. That means pretty much anybody that breathes on him can knock him over”.

Biden and his team have stated numerous times that he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

But things have taken a dramatic turn after classified documents were discovered in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington home as well as his think tank. There are also questions surrounding a lack of transparency on why the US Secret Service does not have any visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware home.

Fox News host Sean Hannity suggested that members of Biden’s “inner circle” could be conspiring behind the scenes to prevent him from launching a 2024 re-election campaign. Hannity speculated that Biden’s classified document scandal could result in some Democrats persuading the president not to seek another term.

“Joe Biden has been caught mishandling classified documents yet again. For the second time this week. We are now learning that secret material from the Obama administration turned up in another private unsecured office accessed by Joe Biden during his time as a private citizen. I think it’s time for a Mar-a-Lago-style raid to happen at Joe Biden’s private residences where he’s building a wall, by the way”, Hannity began.

Hannity added: “Or maybe someone in Joe’s inner circle. Think about this. Why is this happening twice in a week? Could this be the result? Maybe someone doesn’t want Joe to run for reelection. While we absolutely don’t know that to be a fact, it’s certainly suspicious in terms of timing. But what’s good for the goose is certainly good for the gander… right Merrick Garland? Right, Chris Wray? They are the ones that personally approved of the raid at Mar a Lago and former President Trump’s home”.

