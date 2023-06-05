Coinciding with the visit of His Highness.. Expanding economic relations with Central Asian countries

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Businessmen Association, affirmed: The State of Qatar is interested in building bridges of its economic relations with the countries of the world as part of its strategy to diversify and expand its revenues within the framework of the global trend to diversify sources of income away from energy, and therefore it has worked over the past years to expand Its relations with the countries of Central Asia, because of the economic and investment opportunities that these countries possess that will bring great benefits to both sides.

On the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, to Uzbekistan today / Monday / within the framework of his tour that includes a number of Central Asian countries, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani confirmed, in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), The visit of His Highness the Amir to Uzbekistan is important, as this country possesses natural resources and natural gas, which opens the way for Qatari companies to invest in it in sectors: energy, agriculture, medicine, banking, halal industry, and other sectors, and it has also carried out legislative reforms and issued economic laws, Which contributed to increasing its attractiveness for investment.

He added that Uzbekistan is an important gateway to a market that includes more than 300 million consumers due to its distinguished geographical location in Central Asia, and we have an interest in developing trade and economic relations with it due to the importance of the agricultural sector, explaining that Uzbekistan exports 60 percent of its agricultural products to Asian countries and Russia.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Businessmen Association stressed the importance of establishing a joint business council between businessmen between the two countries, which facilitates communication and identification of available opportunities, and enhances opportunities for establishing effective partnerships between Qatari and Uzbek companies, indicating the readiness of the Qatari Businessmen Association to participate in these councils. In the interests of both countries.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Businessmen Association said: “We call on friendly countries to establish a joint fund between the associations and companies in these countries, and the government can participate in it as it facilitates the process of exploring opportunities in various fields, in addition to exporting and promoting products to any place in the world.”