Commerce announces the initiative to support the prices of sacrificial animals

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company, announced an initiative to support the prices of sacrifices for citizens for the year 1444 AH, which starts from Thursday, June 22, 2023, until Saturday, corresponding to July 1, 2023.

This initiative aims to control the market during the blessed Eid Al-Adha period, to achieve price stability, create a balance between supply and demand, and stabilize the local market during certain seasons in which demand increases over supply, and limit the unjustified rise in red meat prices in those seasonal periods, and provide an essential commodity. At a price acceptable to consumers.

The Ministry stated that it was agreed with Widam Food Company (Wdam) to provide local and imported sheep to be sold at subsidized and reduced prices to citizens according to the following weights and prices:

Local sheep 40 kg and above 1000 riyals

Imported lamb 40 kg or more 1000 riyals

Widam will also provide suitable pens, and undertake not to sell any lean sheep or those that do not conform to the specifications and conditions of the legal sacrifice, or that do not conform to the weights and sizes agreed upon with the Ministry.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry indicated that the sacrifices will be sold in slaughterhouses affiliated with Widam Food Company in Al Shamal, Al Khor, Umm Salal, Al Wakra and Al Sheehaniya. She emphasized that the sale initiative includes citizens only, at the rate of one head of live sheep, and the Qatari ID card must be presented to complete the sale process, and the buyer must not be less than twenty years old.

She pointed out that the value of the fees for loading, slaughtering, cutting and packaging is 50 riyals, and includes 34 riyals for loading fees, and 16 riyals for slaughtering, cutting and packaging fees, through separate coupons. She explained that the beneficiary citizens can use the coupon for slaughtering, cutting and packaging from the beginning of the initiative until the end of December 2023, in the event that the consumer does not wish to slaughter immediately.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirms that it will intensify its inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with the subsidized prices and the integrity of the procedures for implementing the sale of sacrificial animals.

It urges all consumers to report any abuses or violations and receives complaints and suggestions through the following communication channels:

Call Center: 16001

– Email [email protected]

The account of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on social media platforms

— tweeting @MOCIQATAR

– Instagram MOCIQATAR