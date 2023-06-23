Commerce organizes a discussion session for the “Read and Raise” program

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the “Qatar Reads” initiative, organized a discussion session on the book “The Leader Who Had No Position” by Robin Sharma, as part of the “Read and Rise” programme.

The event, in which a number of ministry officials participated, aims to support reading, stimulate participation, exchange opinions, and promote innovation. The ministry stated that participation in the discussion session is part of a research study in the field of leadership.

The discussion session touched on a number of axes, which were the definition of the position, the mechanisms of stimulating the spirit of leadership, in addition to highlighting the importance of the role of the leader, in addition to many axes related to the topic of the session.

It should be noted that the “Read and Raise” program aims to enhance readers’ knowledge and leadership skills, in order to support their role at the professional and societal levels.