Completion of 1,662 land transport transactions in the second quarter

The Ministry of Communications revealed the completion of 1,662 service transactions in the land transport sector during the second quarter of this year.

The ministry stated in a post on its official Twitter account that the transactions included 572 transactions for land transport licensing, 711 transactions for land transport planning, and 379 transactions in the field of road affairs.

Regarding the most important services provided in the second quarter of 2023, the ministry referred to the granting of initial approvals for car rental activities, building permit system applications, inspection of road defects, transportation, traffic studies, road safety, limousines, information boards, and requests to connect areas to the road network.

These statistics come as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Communications to invest in land transport infrastructure, and to define future frameworks and directions for the development of transport networks at the national level within the framework of the comprehensive plan for transportation in the State of Qatar 2050, in order to ensure their integration with land use, urban development, population growth and meeting the demand for transportation systems. transportation in the future.

This plan also seeks to achieve financial sustainability for the land transport sector by covering the largest possible amount of operating costs through the application of transport demand management policies, and encourages partnership between the public and private sectors to invest and contribute to building and operating transport systems.

The comprehensive plan for transportation in the State of Qatar 2050 will also bring significant economic returns as a result of increased revenues and the benefits of saving the cost of operating vehicles, saving energy and fuel consumption, saving travel time and reducing carbon emissions and traffic accidents.

The plan includes an integrated set of initiatives and projects to serve all users of land transport systems and networks until 2050, including highways, public transport, pedestrians, bicycles, road transport demand management, and other transport technologies and technologies, with the aim of achieving integration among these. Elements and improving connectivity between them, enhancing the level of road safety, reducing traffic congestion, and preserving the environment, to be a true legacy for future generations, which achieves the goals of Qatar National Vision «2030».

The data collection, surveys and surveys project is an essential part of the efforts aimed at developing a comprehensive transportation plan, which in turn contributes to updating the strategic transportation model for the State of Qatar, setting standards and calculating the necessary transactions for transportation planning and analyzing traffic data.