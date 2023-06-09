Connection between Hunter Biden and Islamists is a dangerous instance

US President Joe Biden and members of his family have no morale when it is a matter of financial gain. In the past, they got involved in a number of financial crimes, including Biden’s direct involvement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and several foreign entities. Joe Biden has on document abused his power when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, proving he does hesitate in using official power in exerting pressure on any foreign country once it generates cash to him or members of his family.

According to media reports, Hunter Biden was hired by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) through Bluestar Strategies for patronizing this party in returning to power despite the fact that this party promotes radical Islam, jihadism, anti-West and anti-Hindu ideology.

Back in January 2021, days before Joe Biden took oath as the president, we published a report giving details of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) making attempts of reaching Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as well as other key figures in the US Capitol with the agenda of using Biden and Harris against the ruling Awami League. But at that time, unfortunately, no one in Dhaka did pay heed to this crucial information.

As on May 18, 2023 we provided specific evidence related to BNP’s appointing Hunter Biden as its lobbyist through a firm named Blue Star Strategies, we knew this corrupt son of the US president would be playing dirty cards against Bangladesh. And our assumption was not blank.

On May 24, 2023, the US Department of State published a press release giving details of an announcement made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a new visa policy targeting Bangladeshi politicians, government officials, members of law enforcement agency, security agency, judiciary and media. In this press release, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said:

“Today, I am announcing a new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (“3C”) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections. Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services. The United States notified the Bangladeshi government of this decision on May 3, 2023.

“Actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views.

“The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media. I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those seeking to advance democracy in Bangladesh.

This announcement came just within five weeks of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s finalization of lobbyist assignment with Hunter Biden. It is a documented fact that Joe Biden is under heavy influence of his son – Hunter Biden, while Antony Blinken has been Hunter’s “partner in crime” since Joe Biden was the vice president.

As we understand, Antony Blinken’s June 24 announcement of new visa policy for Bangladesh is just the beginning of a far-broader agenda of the Biden administration in placing Bangladesh into an acute political and economic crisis by turning the country into another Pakistan or Afghanistan. Although Blinken tries to justify the newly announced visa policy as an effort of strengthening Bangladesh’s democracy by holding a free and fair election, which is expected to be held by January 9, 2024, the real agenda behind this blanket restriction is empowering Islamists – such as Jamaat-e-Islami, the longtime ally of Washington and bring Bangladesh into America’s grips. Unless someone understands the muds operandi of American policymakers and its intelligence agencies, they would be energized and delighted at Blinken’s latest announcement. But very soon, every political party in Bangladesh who are swimming into an ocean of delusion and illusion thinking America is working in their favor will find themselves into a genuine disaster. They need to note – for the sake of America’s interest, President Joe Biden, Antony Blinken or everyone occupying cozy chairs in Washington DC shall not hesitate in allowing undemocratic forces in grabbing power in Bangladesh by forming alliance with Washington’s darlings – Jamaat-e-Islami, Islamists and jihadists.

For BLiTZ Hindi edition, please click here