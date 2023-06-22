Continuing development of our fields and marketing capabilities

Qatar Power honored 108 of its employees for their long service, dedication and commitment over periods spanning 30, 35, 40 and 45 years.

This honor came during the “Basmati” ceremony to honor the long service of its human resources, which was held under the auspices of His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Energy.

In his speech during the honoring ceremony, Eng. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi thanked the honored employees for their commitment and dedication, saying: “Your contributions have been of great importance in our transformation from Qatar General Petroleum Corporation, to Qatar Petroleum, and then to Qatar Energy, and in the tremendous growth that we have witnessed over the past few years. decades ago.

He added that during these years, we witnessed unprecedented growth, achieved a number of successful mergers, strengthened our operations and our international presence, and increased our production capacity of liquefied natural gas and petrochemicals. All of this would not have been possible without your efforts and the hard work of the leadership team.”

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi shed light on the achievements of Qatar Energy during its period of transformation, including the North Field development projects that will raise Qatar’s production capacity of liquefied natural gas from the current 77 million tons per year to 126 million tons per year.

His Excellency added: “Our growth path has witnessed large strategic projects such as efforts to develop the fields of Al-Idd Al-Sharqi, Al-Rayyan and Al-Shaheen fields, the Barzan gas plant, the Ras Laffan petrochemical project, the Golden Pass LNG project, the Golden Triangle Polymers plant in the US state of Texas, the Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, and the Al-Kharsaah project. Ammonia 7, which together constitute very important milestones in serving the requirements of growth in Qatar and providing hydrocarbon products to the local and international markets. We have also strengthened our marketing capabilities and started the largest campaign to build LNG carriers in the world.”

His Excellency called on the honorees to continue their leadership and the exceptional teamwork they are doing, in addition to directing the new capabilities that join the work teams and that give confidence in Qatar’s energy future.

His Excellency Minister Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi concluded his speech by saying: “I am proud of the wonderful teams and leaders that work around the clock in different parts of the world and across many of Qatar Energy’s companies, subsidiaries and joint ventures. All these great achievements would not have been possible without the sincere efforts of all members of our family at Qatar Energy in all positions and from all positions. I would like to thank you for your wisdom, leadership and dedication, and thank your families for their support and sacrifices for the success of Qatar Energy.”