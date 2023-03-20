Contributions of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser towards education and global philanthropy

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser is a prominent figure in Qatar who has been actively involved in social reform and education for many years. She has played a vital role in various national and international development projects.

She currently serves as the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), a private non-profit organization founded in 1995. The flagship project of QF is Education City, which serves as a hub of academic excellence and houses branch campuses of renowned international universities and institutions. In addition to her work at Qatar Foundation, Sheikha Moza has served as the Vice Chair of the Supreme Council of Health and the Vice Chair of the Supreme Education Council, where she helped bring about significant reforms to Qatar’s public schools and healthcare system.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza is also internationally renowned for her work in education and youth employment. She launched Education Above All (EAA) in 2012, a global initiative that aims to foster development and generate a global movement, with a particular focus on areas affected by poverty, conflict and disaster. She also launched the Silatech initiative in 2008 to address the growing challenge of youth employment in the Middle East and North Africa. Her Highness has been appointed as a United Nations (UN) Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals and serves as a UNESCO Special Envoy for Basic and Higher Education.

Her Highness has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy and the George Bush Award for Excellence in Public Service. She holds a Master of Arts in Public Policy in Islam and a degree in sociology from Qatar University. She has also been awarded honorary doctorates from several prestigious universities.

Qatar Foundation, where Her Highness Sheikha Moza serves as Chairperson, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to education, research, and community development. It has been driving innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering social development and a culture of lifelong learning, and preparing young minds to tackle tomorrow’s biggest challenges for over two decades.

At the heart of everything Qatar Foundation does is a belief in the power of human potential. Education City, Qatar Foundation’s flagship initiative, is a campus that spans more than 12 square kilometers and hosts branch campuses of some of the world’s leading educational institutes, a homegrown university, and other research, scholastic, and community centers. Together, these institutes make Education City a unique model of academic and research excellence, pioneering a new approach to multidisciplinary, global education and enabling breakthroughs that benefit Qatar and the rest of the world.

Qatar Foundation continues to strengthen itself, while making new breakthroughs throughout its journey. For over two decades, Qatar Foundation has been driving regional innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering social development and a culture of lifelong learning, and preparing our brightest minds to tackle tomorrow’s biggest challenges.

On the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, on behalf of the entire team of Blitz, we would like to convey our profound regards and greetings to Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, members of the Qatar Foundation and brothers and sisters in Qatar. May the month of Ramadan bring us prosperity and joy, and strengthen all of our taqwa. May all of our prayers be answered this Ramadan and always. May this holy month bring an abundance of blessings. May our faith be further emboldened this Ramadan. Ameen.