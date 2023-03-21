Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein visited Clinton at least 17 times in the White House

Explosive information has come to light as the public awaits the pending release of the full “client list” kept by the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, the US Virgin Islands government unsealed portions of the federal lawsuit that had previously been redacted, some of which shows former JPMorgan executive (and later Barclay CEO) Jes Staley’s relationship with Epstein.

The Virgin Islands told a judge that JPMorgan’s attempt to deflect blame on its former senior executive Jes Staley was wrong and alleged the bank’s role in Epstein’s sex trafficking went all the way to the top.

“If Mr. Staley is a rogue employee, why isn’t Jamie Dimon?” the government’s private counsel Mimi Liu thundered, urging a judge to advance their lawsuit.

In August 2008, an internal JPMorgan email discussed the flow of Epstein’s assets, with a reference to “pending Dimon review”, Law and Crime reported.

“That’s Jamie Dimon”, said Liu, an attorney at Motley Rice.

“The remarks provide insight into why the Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Dimon earlier this year — and why Senior U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff signed off on it. JPMorgan insisted that Dimon is not relevant to the lawsuit, asserting that he wasn’t involved in any decisions related to Epstein’s account. Their arguments ultimately didn’t sway the judge on the discovery motion”, Law and Crime reported.

“JPMorgan, the world’s largest bank by market capitalization, was Epstein’s bank of choice between 1998 and 2013, well after Epstein’s Florida prosecution for soliciting prostitution with a minor. That relationship has been under a newfound spotlight after Epstein survivors and the Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan Chase late last year, claiming that it ‘facilitated, sustained and concealed’ Epstein’s abuse”, the outlet added.

JPMorgan has denied the allegations from the US Virgin Islands and filed a counteroffensive against Staley, claiming he “concealed his personal activities” with Epstein.

Staley and Epstein exchanged roughly 1,000 emails between 2008 and 2012. Newly unsealed information reveals an odd exchange between Staley and Epstein, where they make references to Disney characters, according to Fox News.

“These women were trafficked and abused during different intervals between at least 2003 and July 2019, when Epstein was arrested and jailed, and these women received payments, typically multiple payments, between 2003 and 2013 in excess of $1 million collectively”, according to the unsealed passages.

In detailing the lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, the U.S. Virgins Islands noted: “Epstein also withdrew more than $775,000 in cash over that time frame from JPMorgan accounts.

Lawyers question JPMorgan Chase over decision to retain Epstein as client https://t.co/Nt3OpNh6nG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 1, 2023

Last December, then-US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase regarding the bank’s financial dealings with Epstein, alleging that the Wall Street finance behemoth benefited from his sex trafficking escapades while subsequently failing to report suspicious activity to the authorities.

Virgin Islands Governor Bryan fired George after the lawsuit against JPMorgan was filed three months ago.

Attorneys for JPMorgan responded in court to the US Virgin Islands, alleging the territory “did nothing to stop” Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation and is deflecting blame by suing the bank for facilitating the now-dead financier’s scheme.

JPMorgan alleged in court that the Virgin Islands government “granted Epstein and his businesses lucrative privileges and massive tax incentives”.

The island’s civil action comes on the heels of lawsuits filed in December by two women against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank who also accused Epstein of sexual abuse, claiming that the financial institutions benefitted from the late pedophile’s sex trafficking.

They accused JPMorgan of having “provided special treatment to the sex-trafficking venture, thereby ensuring its continued operation and sexual abuse and sex-trafficking of young women and girls,” the civil action stated.

“Without the financial institution’s participation, Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme could not have existed,” the lawsuit noted further.

“The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role”, Bradley Edwards, a lawyer in the case against Deutsche Bank, told The Wall Street Journal.

The outlet noted further that George’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase comes less than a month after she settled a separate lawsuit with Epstein’s estate for $105 million.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019. A medical examiner ruled that he died by suicide.

Previous reports noted that former President Bill Clinton hung out with Epstein far more than previously known.

Epstein allegedly visited Bill Clinton frequently at the White House.

Unearthed visitor logs also show that Epstein visited the Clinton White House at least 17 times during Clinton’s first term in office.