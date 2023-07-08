Cooperate with the Ministry of Communications and Microsoft to support digital transformation

Elevate confirmed its commitment to the strategy of developing digital skills in the State of Qatar by working side by side with partners from government institutions and private sector companies during all stages of its digital transformation, as it partnered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Microsoft to manage the Digital Excellence Center and provide training programs on various Levels to enhance and develop skills, as well as provide learning and training paths in key areas as an essential part of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build and enhance the digital capabilities of the workforce in the public and private sectors.

The company, which specializes in developing and applying digital skills solutions, stated that the Digital Excellence Center aims to enhance digital skills for various segments of Qatari society, including students, professionals, program developers, entrepreneurs, decision makers, and others, by providing a wide range of key digital skills that they need to innovate and succeed in their jobs, including skills Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber ​​Security, and the Internet of Things.

Elevate has provided its services to more than 6,000 employees in the government and private sectors in Qatar recently, as the company provides an active learning methodology that allows employees to gain knowledge in addition to practical insight and experience, and is committed to providing the workforce with the digital skills required and necessary for future jobs.

Comprehensive strategy

Maria Balbas, President of Elevate, told The Arab Weekly that the company is implementing a comprehensive strategy through which it identifies the digital and managerial skills needed for organizations by linking people and technology to empower the workforce in the digital future, through its initiatives to enhance employees’ technical and leadership skills.

She added: “To achieve this goal, the company implements a strategy through which it identifies the digital and managerial skills required now and in the future, and also develops tailored plans to help individuals determine their career paths, including training programs that are appropriate to the job, role, skill, and educational certificate.” By offering this range of premium options, Elevate empowers employees and provides them with the means to move into different roles and upgrade and develop their skills, to include basic, intermediate or advanced skills.”

digital transformation

Regarding Elevate’s role in accelerating the digital transformation of organizations in the public and private sectors, Palbas said that the company aims to provide support for the national digital transformation plans of governments around the world. By building and enriching the digital capabilities of the workforce in the public and private sectors, and this is what made it the preferred strategic partner for governments to implement their digital businesses and digital skills development programmes; This is to fill the shortage of qualified personnel and create technical jobs in the future.

training programs

Regarding the most prominent training programs provided by Elevate to empower the next generation of digital experts, she explained that there are programs designed to train, develop and employ future talents, as they provide a comprehensive strategy for talents by identifying digital educational gaps, promoting training solutions and empowering professionals in the digital field. Our training programs cover several areas, including data science and artificial intelligence, cyber security, application development and cloud engineering, and how to adopt these tools and technologies in the business field, in addition to a number of other digital transformation programs. Elevate works to provide the next generation with the skills that enable them to thrive in the digital future, through its strategic partnerships with a number of leading educational institutions and extensive expertise.

The President of Elevate referred to cooperation with government sector institutions and the world’s leading technology and education providers to accelerate digital transformation, to build their own digital transformation journeys and accelerate technology adoption through innovative and highly practical learning solutions. In this context, Elevate has succeeded in developing its training programs in partnership with the best technology companies and leading educational institutions around the world.

Artificial intelligence technology

Palbas emphasized that developments in AI technology will provide huge opportunities in the future, as it continues to gradually shape many industries and the current job market. It is imperative that we focus on and embrace this technology to help us provide individuals with the digital skills required to successfully transition into the jobs of the future. Through Elevate’s innovative and accelerated learning solutions, soft skills courses and active learning methodology, employees will be ready to contribute to innovation and digital transformation, not only in artificial intelligence, but also in other areas such as cloud engineering, data science, cybersecurity and software development.