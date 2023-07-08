Cooperated with Benin in aviation security and air safety

The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the provision of technical support to the Civil Aviation Authority in the Republic of Benin in the field of aviation security and air safety.

The authority stated in a statement that these efforts come with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of those concerned with these sectors in the Republic of Benin, reflecting the commitment of the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the State of Qatar to developing the security and safety system in the civil aviation sector in the African continent, and to achieve all international standards to raise the efficiency of African countries and strengthen the system its civil aviation.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation noted that this cooperation also comes as an affirmation of the pioneering and vital role played by the State of Qatar in the field of supporting and developing the civil aviation industry worldwide and its continuous endeavor towards enhancing the future of this sector in terms of its duty and its effective international position in the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) ICAO).