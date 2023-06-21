Corporate Sustainability Conference, next September

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change revealed the details of the corporate environmental sustainability conference to be held on the twelfth of next September, pointing out that the conference will witness the launch of the (Corporate Environmental Sustainability) book, which is the first of its kind to highlight the efforts of Qatari companies and their achievements in the field of environmental sustainability.

This came during a press conference held yesterday at Msheireb Museums, “The Heart of Doha”, in the presence of the main sponsors of the book “Environmental Sustainability of Companies … Reports and Achievements”, which will highlight the most prominent achievements made by companies to ensure and preserve environmental sustainability.

Dr. Muhammad Saif Al-Kuwari, an environmental expert and engineering consultant at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, said that the publication of the book “Environmental Sustainability of Companies … Reports and Achievements” came to document the achievements of private companies and their efforts in environmental sustainability, as part of a national conference that discusses modern and advanced means and methods to protect and enhance the environment and its sustainability in State of Qatar, indicating that the conference will have the participation of a number of scientists and researchers in the environmental field, to be an opportunity to exchange experiences, information and data in the field of sustainable environment.

In turn, Dr. Ali Muhammad Al-Marri, Director of the Quality and Safety Department at the Public Works Authority, stated that the authority continues to make great efforts aimed at integrating and applying the principles of sustainability within its strategic plan, revealing the implementation of many initiatives at project work sites in order to ensure the application of the concept of sustainability and environmental protection,

For his part, Mr. Mubarak Rashid Al-Sahouti, Head of Commercial Relations at the “Hassad” Food Company, explained that the company’s experiences related to the concept of environmental sustainability and the most prominent achievements will be presented, in addition to discussing the most important challenges and proposing effective solutions through the conference platform, noting that “Hassad” is always striving To encourage and be present in national initiatives aimed at preserving the country’s resources for future generations.

For his part, Mr. Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Director of the Health, Security, Safety and Environment Department at Mwani Qatar, stressed that preserving the environment and its sustainability for current and future generations was a fundamental goal in all stages of the establishment of Hamad Port, which was clearly reflected through the initiatives that were implemented in various ways. Preserving biodiversity by protecting coral reefs, grasses and marine habitats at the site of construction.