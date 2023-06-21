Country participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Yesterday, the State of Qatar participated in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is being held in the British capital, London.

The State of Qatar’s delegation to the conference was headed by Her Excellency Mrs. Lulwa bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the participation of HE Mr. Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom.

The conference, attended by officials from about 60 countries and leaders of major international companies, aims to contribute to Ukraine’s recovery by strengthening the role of the private sector and building a flexible economy capable of adapting to changes.