Court releases Paul Pelosi bodycam footage

The San Francisco Superior Court has released video and audio of the attack on Paul Pelosi after a judge gave the order to do so.

The video and audio were released around noon on Friday and included police body camera footage, and US Capitol Police surveillance video and audio of the 911 call, Fox News in a report said.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence and vulgar language that some viewers may find disturbing or offensive.

#EXCLUSIVE

Just released police body camera video shows moments David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi at his# San Francisco home WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC#PaulPelosi #BREAKING@Nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/rQZriBvOCm — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) January 27, 2023

Judge Stephen Murphy ruled that credentialed members of the media could access the materials and ordered the district attorney’s office to make them available.

Multiple news organizations, including Fox News, made a motion seeking the release of footage from the October 28 attack, but the San Francisco District Attorney’s office refused to do so.

The district attorney’s office claimed making the footage public would amplify the spread of misinformation around the attack.

News organizations argued releasing the footage was in the public interest and would enable the media to debunk false information spreading on the internet about the attack.

Judge Murphy sided with the media, declaring that there was no reason to keep the footage secret after it was aired by the prosecution at last month’s hearing, Thomas Burke, an attorney representing news agencies in the matter, told The Associated Press.

Former House Speaker and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she was not certain that she wanted to see the video.

“I mean, it would be a very hard thing to see an assault on my husband’s life”, she said.

“It’s one day at a time”, she said of her husband’s recovery. “He’s made some progress, but it will be about three more months, I think, before he’s back to normal”.

This month bodycam footage of the attack on Pelosi, in October, taken by responding police officers was shown during a court proceeding. Prosecutors played the bodycam footage of the assault in a San Francisco courtroom, according to reports.

“The proceedings were part of a preliminary hearing for alleged assailant David DePape, who has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges, including attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, in connection to the October 28 break-in at the Pelosi residence in Pacific Heights,” the Daily Wire reported.

Reporters monitoring the proceedings in the gallery of the state courtroom could hear the footage but they were not actually able to see the 15-second clip of an officer’s bodycam because the TV monitor was facing the judge, KRON 4 said in a report.

News stations and outlets could report what was said and did so, spanning the timeframe when officers first arrived at the Pelosi home and saw DePape and Pelosi, 82, fighting over a hammer.

“Good morning, what’s going on man?” one police officer asks, leading DePape to respond, “Everything’s good”. Next, another officer orders, “Drop the hammer!” DePape replies, “Uh, nope”.

Afterward, sounds of a struggle are heard and San Francisco Police Officer Kyle Cagney testified that is the moment he and his partner tackled DePape.

Paul Pelosi fell to the ground unconscious and in a pool of blood, he added.

“Backup code 3! Give me your fing hands! Give me your fing hands!” an officer can be heard saying in the video before it ends.

The Daily Wire added:

DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home and confronted Paul Pelosi while he was sleeping. He allegedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” and told Paul Pelosi he would break “her kneecaps” if the speaker did not tell him the “truth”, but let her go if she did. At one point, Paul Pelosi was able to make a call to 911, which led to the visit by police. DePape told authorities he was on a “suicide mission” seeking out other politicians, according to court documents. His friends say he has a history of drug abuse, mental illness, and believing conspiracy theories.

KRON 4 reported that San Fran Police Lt. Carla Hurley testified that the suspect also told investigators he planned to kidnap Hunter Biden, who is President Joe Biden’s son, to discuss “all the corruption” in Washington, DC In addition, he said he planned to target California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks, and Gale Breen, a feminist author. Hurley also testified that Paul Pelosi was the person who opened the door when officers arrived and rang the doorbell.

DePape, 42, of the San Francisco suburb of Richmond, was indicted by a federal grand jury after being arrested for the alleged attack on October 28, Axios said in its report. He stands accused of breaking into the home and attacking Pelosi with a hammer. Pelosi later underwent surgery for a fractured skull. He was also treated for serious injuries to his right arm and hand.

“DePape is charged with one count of assault on an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of their performance of official duties,” Axios reported. “He’s also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official on account of the performance of official duties”.

