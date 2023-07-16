Covering the demand during Eid Al-Adha.. 35 thousand sacrificial heads, the size of Widam projects

Widam Food Company, the leading company at the regional level as the largest importer of meat, and the main operator of automated slaughterhouses and private slaughterhouses in the country, announced its report on the Eid Al-Adha plan implemented for the year 2023.

As the volume of sacrificial animal projects implemented at the internal and external levels amounted to more than 35,000 head of livestock of all kinds.

The percentage of local completion reached 60%, which was produced in the company’s slaughterhouses.

The slaughterhouses witnessed a great turnout from the public during the festive period, while the company implemented a joint action plan with a number of concerned authorities in the country to ensure covering the demand for sacrifices and to provide slaughter services for livestock of all kinds with ease and ease, in addition to providing electronic services accompanying the period, which enabled the public Who requested and reserved their sacrifices through the Widam application.

And work was done during the Eid period to receive the mass of the sacrificers from 5 in the morning until 6 in the evening, and this is supported by a cadre of more than 400 individuals in each of the following:

Al Wakra Automatic Abattoir

Sheehaniya butchery

Umm Salal Central Market Abattoir

North reed

In addition to strengthening the health control department in the municipalities of the abattoirs with a veterinary team to supervise the slaughtering operations and ensure the suitability of the meat for consumption.

The first and second days were allocated to all those who sacrificed in all the company’s slaughterhouses, while the third and fourth day were allocated to Al-Wakra central slaughterhouse, as well as the central market slaughterhouse of Umm Slal to deliver the quantities of sacrifices agreed upon with charities.

The absorptive capacity of the total items that were slaughtered and prepared during the four days of sacrifice for this year amounted to more than 20,000 heads of sacrifices, as the production operations were supported by the central al-Wakra slaughterhouse, which is considered the largest slaughterhouse in the country.

The company has sought to increase the fleet of refrigerated vehicles to support the delivery plan during Eid days in accordance with food safety standards.

The quantities of slaughter and processing this year exceeded the barrier of 20,000 sacrifices.