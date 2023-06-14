Cruelty of Hunter Biden towards his baby mama

US President Joe Biden’s scandal-plagued son Hunter Biden, who is currently working as lobbyist for pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) with the agenda of unseating secularist Awami League government from power has a past record of extreme cruelty towards various individuals including Lunden Alexis Roberts, mother of his secret child.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, for months in 2018, a very pregnant Lunden Alexis Roberts was unable to reach Hunter Biden, the father of her soon-to-be-born daughter. Hunter screened her calls and even ignored her text messages. Six weeks after their daughter’s birth, she tried one more time.

“In hopes that you even read this- Baby was born Aug 28. Beautiful & Healthy”, she wrote in a text on Oct. 16, 2018. “If you ever become curious and want to know more I can send pictures, details, or whatever you may request”.

“I know that’s a long shot and you’d much rather avoid the whole situation”, she added, “but just wanted you to know the door is always open for you in the baby’s life”.

Hunter Biden never responded. But years later, Lunden Roberts and their four-year-old daughter – whom US President Joe Biden has refused to publicly acknowledge as his grandchild – have become an issue the Biden family can no longer ignore.

The Washington Free Beacon further said, “While Roberts has declined public interviews, court filings and text messages shed light on her battle to extract child support from a member of one of the world’s most powerful families, as well as her unsuccessful efforts to make Hunter Biden a part of their daughter’s life.

“The text messages show Hunter Biden dropped out of contact a few months into her pregnancy, cut off her salary and health insurance shortly after she gave birth, and declined to even see a photograph of his newborn daughter. He had initially put her on his company’s payroll, likely to provide her with health care during the pregnancy. The messages show she did not go to court to seek child support until several months after Biden cut her off from his company’s health insurance.

“Hunter Biden reopened the paternity case last September, saying he could no longer afford to pay Roberts the $20,000-per-month in child support he had agreed to during his father’s presidential campaign in 2020. He is also asking the court to block the child from taking the “Biden” last name.

“Hunter Biden, who initially denied he was the girl’s father until a court-ordered DNA test proved him wrong, said he has “no recollection” of sleeping with Roberts after they met in 2017, noting that he was a drug addict and had many casual sex partners at the time.

But according to text messages, Roberts and Hunter Biden were in frequent contact and discussed her pregnancy for the first few months. He added her to the payroll at his company, Owasco P.C., a perk that came with health insurance. But the text messages indicate that Biden was unhappy about Roberts’s pregnancy, and he dropped out of contact when she was about three months along”.

Lunden Roberts wrote to Hunter Biden in October 2018, shortly after their daughter was born, “Last we spoke you were upset because I hadn’t kept you ‘updated.’ That was in February. I’ve called numerous times and sent a few messages as well. I understand you despise me and want nothing to do with the decision I’ve made. However, I still felt you deserved to hear about it from me … Baby was born Aug 28”.

Hunter Biden had also ignored Roberts’s attempts to reach him in the summer of 2018, as her September due date approached. “Just called to check in on you”, she wrote the evening before Independence Day. Later that month, she sent him an update from the doctor.

