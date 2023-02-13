CUHK debuts stunning drone show to celebrate 60th anniversary

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) held its 60th Anniversary Commencement Ceremony on 12 February, with the theme of “where great minds shine”, officially launching its diamond jubilee celebrations. The ceremony featured the first-ever large drone show on a Hong Kong campus. Integrating technology and art, the performance saw 200 drones take to the sky above the University Mall to celebrate the auspicious event.

Officiating guests included Mr Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Chief Secretary for Administration, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, Secretary for Education, Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Mr Lui Tim-leung, Chairman of University Grants Committee, Professor John Chai Yat-chiu, Council Chairman of CUHK, Professor Rocky S. Tuan, President and Vice-Chancellor of CUHK, Ms Lina Yan, Chairperson of the 60th Anniversary Celebration Steering Committee, Professor Ambrose King, former Vice-Chancellor of CUHK, and Professor Xu Yangsheng, President and Vice-Chancellor of CUHK (Shenzhen), and Ms Evelyn Pei Fanhui, Student Member of the Working Group on 60th Anniversary. Other guests included The Hon Lau Kwok-fan, The Hon Lam Chun-sing, The Hon Dennis Leung Tsz-wing, The Hon Tang Ka-piu, Mr Kelvin Yeung Yu-ming, Chairman of the Convocation of CUHK, and Mr Davis C.K. Man, President of The Federation of Alumni Associations of CUHK. More than 1,000 guests, Council Members, University Officers, students, alumni, staff and business partners attended the ceremony to celebrate together.

During the ceremony, CUHK proudly presented a series of stunning performances blending art and technology, including a spectacular drone show. The dazzling drones flew across the night sky to form iconic CUHK landmarks and logos, lighting up the whole campus. A projection light show on the University Library’s front wall reminisced about CUHK’s 60 years of history and looked forward to its bright future. The CU Chorus, student dancers and cheerleaders also captivated the audience with their singing and dancing. The whole event was broadcast live online, allowing teachers, students, alumni and friends of CUHK who were unable to attend in person to enjoy the wonderful performances.

Professor John Chai Yat-chiu, Council Chairman of CUHK, said, “The 60th anniversary presents us with an opportunity to reflect on how universities can play a greater role in the new chapter of Hong Kong’s development and contribute to the country. The blueprint for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong’s transformation into an international innovation and technology centre means a bright future for Hong Kong’s higher education institutions. CUHK, as Hong Kong’s first university to enter the Greater Bay Area, is ready to seize all the opportunities ahead. We are committed to enriching the learning experience of our students, nurturing generations of talents who will contribute to society, and ensuring that our scientific research benefits Hong Kong, the country and the world. We will also further strengthen our cooperation with mainland and international partners so that we can make a more profound impact on society.”

CUHK President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Rocky S. Tuan said, “Six decades ago, our founders took on the historic task of establishing a comprehensive research university with a global vision and mission: ‘To combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West’. The University adopted ‘Through Learning and Temperance to Virtue’ as its motto, and has since been advocating whole-person development with equal emphasis on the intellectual and moral aspects of education. Our first sixty years saw rapid changes in the world, and despite all the challenges, CUHK has been able to stand the test of time by staying true to its roots. The countless brilliant minds we have nurtured have made remarkable achievements that are at the leading edge of learning and research, leaving distinguished and indelible marks on the national and global front. The Diamond Jubilee presents a golden opportunity for the CUHK community to reflect on our past and look forward to the future. It is my great honour to lead the University to realize the vision of ‘Excellence with Purpose and Responsibility’. I sincerely invite you to join us in celebrating our proud history, and my heartfelt gratitude goes to all university members who have contributed to the 60th anniversary celebrations.”

Ms Lina Yan Hau-yee, Council Member and Chairperson of CUHK 60th Anniversary Celebration Steering Committee, said, “I believe that all CUHK students and alumni have a special sense of belonging to their alma mater and constantly support its development. Thanks to your unfailing support, CUHK’s heritage has been passed down from generation to generation, building a place where great minds shine. As we look forward to the future, we plan to carry on the founding missions and humanistic traditions of our forefathers, and create infinite possibilities for the world.”

CUHK has arranged a rich, diverse programme of nearly 100 celebratory activities throughout the year, including international conferences, large-scale exhibitions, open days, student and alumni activities, and art performances, showcasing the University’s remarkable achievements spanning 60 years. Highlight events include the Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit 2023, the Greater Bay Area Science Forum Distinguished Lectures, the Inauguration Ceremony of CUHK Shanghai Centre, and the Diamond Jubilee University Presidents’ Forum.

