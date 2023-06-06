Daiso opens a new branch in Ezdan Mall, Al-Gharrafa

Daiso Japan chain of stores announced the opening of its twelfth branch in Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa with the participation of representatives of Ezdan Mall Company and leaders of Daiso stores in Qatar, in a step that enhances the range of services provided by Ezdan Mall to its fans.

This opening came after the outstanding success achieved by Daiso in Ezdan Mall Al Wakra, especially as it provides products and merchandise that suit different segments of the public. The new branch is located on the ground floor of Ezdan Mall, Al Gharrafa, which is a great destination for family shopping and entertainment.

In a press release, Ezdan Mall described this opening as a positive step that contributes to enhancing the demand for Ezdan Mall Al-Gharrafa after adding one of the most famous stores. Its opening since the first day in Ezdan Mall Al-Wakra was a unique success. This prompted the opening of the second branch in Ezdan Mall, Al Gharrafa, to provide services to the residents of Al Gharrafa, one of the most important malls in Qatar.

It is worth noting that Daiso has 12 branches in Qatar, and provides a variety of more than 80,000 lifestyle products and innovative gifts, with more than 900 new products introduced to customers every month, at competitive prices in an experience that attracts the public.

Ezdan Mall

Ezdan malls provide shopping, dining and entertainment services. Strategically located in Al Gharrafa, Al Wakrah and Al Wukair, it is home to more than 200 international brands and 50 restaurants/cafes. In addition, Ezdan Mall – Al Gharrafa and Al Wakra are among the commercial centers that include Van Ville branches, which are very popular with the public, especially children.