Darwish Holding receives the “Best Professional Audio Agent 2022” award from Sennheiser

Darwish Holding, a leading Qatari company in the fields of business, investment, retail and real estate, has received the “Best Professional Audio Agent 2022” award from Sennheiser in the “Best Musical Instruments Partner in the Middle East” category. The prestigious award reflects Darwish Holding’s unwavering commitment to exceeding the expectations of customers and partners by providing the latest technology products, services, and after-sales support services, and is an appreciation for its main role as the ideal partner for Sennheiser in Qatar, as it constantly works to raise brand awareness and promote its high-end products. . The award comes in honor of Darwish Holding’s efforts in 2022 in particular, as it is the year that witnessed many projects and entertainment events that need professional audio products and services, as Darwish Holding took advantage of this opportunity to promote the spread of Sennheiser products. In addition, Darwish Holding worked to enhance Sennheiser’s presence within its wide portfolio of brands, as it established a new corner for it in the Music Square section of Fifty One East in Lagoona Mall, in FNAC in Doha Festival City, as well as in the Modern House store on Salwa Road. . These additional locations have been instrumental in promoting Sennheiser as the brand of choice for artists, podcasters, vloggers, musicians, music producers, sound engineers and broadcasters in Qatar. This award is part of Sennheiser’s Global Dealer Recognition Program, and honors Darwish Holding’s exceptional performance, dedication and enduring support for the brand. Darwish Holding is constantly working to strengthen Sennheiser’s position as a reputable audio brand, attaches special importance to its various products and works to strengthen ties and frameworks of cooperation with stakeholders and brand partners.

Commenting on this award, Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and CEO of Darwish Holding Company, said: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Sennheiser, which is one of the most important brands in the field of audio in the world. It is a clear testament to the full commitment of Darwish Holding and its relentless pursuit of excellence that is rooted in our identity and business approach. This award reflects our strategic vision to move to higher levels and achieve outstanding achievements in this sector. In partnership with Sennheiser, we will continually strive to redefine the world of audio and deliver products that leave a lasting impact.” For more than 75 years, Sennheiser has been a global leader in professional audio technology. From its headquarters in Finnbostel near Hanover, Germany, the company is shaping the future of audio, delivering unparalleled audio experiences for both personal and professional use.