Discover Qatar launches Formula 1 fan packages

Discover Qatar announced the launch of the long-awaited Formula 1 fan packages, which give fans of this sport a wonderful opportunity to live a unique atmosphere full of suspense during the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023, which will be held in Doha from 6 to 8 October 2023. To add to the premium package, car enthusiasts will enjoy the privilege of exclusive entry to the Geneva International Motor Show, the first in Qatar.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Through Discover Qatar, we are committed to continuing to strengthen our position by offering our passengers world-class packages to provide exceptional experiences on their journey in Doha. The Formula 1 package provides fans of fast motorsports with three days of excitement and excitement, opportunities to meet sports stars, enter the Paddock Club, and enter the prestigious 2023 Geneva International Motor Show. We have been keen to provide a special and integrated package, while maintaining our distinguished presence in important international tournaments and events.”

The Formula 1 fan package offered by “Discover Qatar” grants exclusive privileges to the most popular areas of the racetrack to follow the race closely and in the best locations such as the team garages, side lanes for car inspection, and the start and finish line.

And with the benefit of entry to The Paddock Club, the host of Formula 1 racing, fans can enjoy walking the car bypasses and fan areas, meeting Formula 1 drivers and stars, as well as guided tours. For those eager to immerse themselves in the atmosphere more than inside the main stand, seats will be provided as an added bonus.

Also, through the package, fans can benefit from the advantage of obtaining a VIP car park to ensure easy entry and exit to the site, in addition to the advantage of enjoying delicious food and refreshing drinks throughout the race weekend.

Mechanical sports fans can be part of the distinguished and upscale events by booking the special Formula 1 fan package, starting from 26,795 riyals.

Qatar Airways, which has won many awards, won the “Best Airline in the World 2022” award at the Skytrax World Awards 2022. The Qatari carrier continues to lead the aviation sector, as it won the last award for the seventh time in its history, in an unprecedented achievement to add To the total awards for the years (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022). It also won the award for “Best Business Class Seat in the World”, “Best Business Class Catering in the World” and “Best Airline in the Middle East”.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar currently operates flights to more than 160 international destinations, through Hamad International Airport, the headquarters of its operations in Doha, which was chosen as the “Best Airport in the World” for the years 2021 and 2022, respectively, by Skytrax. This year, it won the award for “Best Airport in the Middle East” and the second best airport in the world, and was crowned as “Best Airport Shopping Center in the World” for the ninth time in a row.