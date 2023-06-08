Dispute resolution in the best way.. Al Hamad is a new Secretary General of the Gulf Arbitration Center

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Commercial Arbitration Center for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf “Dar Al-Qarar” Ali bin Salem Al-Kasbi (representative of the Sultanate of Oman) revealed the new Secretary-General of the Center; The appointment decision comes after the Center’s Board of Directors approved the appointment of Eng. Kamal Abdullah Al Hamad as the new Secretary-General of the Center. Al-Kasbi stated that the high scientific level and practical experience that Al Hamad enjoys in the field of arbitration and management will have a positive effect on the work of the center, indicating that Al Hamad is a graduate of a Bachelor of Architecture and Planning from King Faisal University and holds a professional doctorate (DBA) in business administration from Ain University. sun.

Al-Kasbi indicated that Al-Hamad held high positions, including: Secretary-General of the Engineering Federation of the Cooperation Council States, Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Saudi Council of Engineers, Director General of the Saudi Council of Engineers Branch in the Eastern Province, Supreme President of Projects and Technical Services at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Eastern Province.

He added that Al-Hamad “holds the degree of a consultant engineer from the Saudi Council of Engineers and a certified practitioner arbitrator from the Gulf Commercial Arbitration Center, as well as a PMP diploma in Project Management (PMI), a value engineering certificate from the International Society for Value Engineering.”

Al-Kasbi indicated that the center enjoys legal and legislative grounds in the GCC countries that help provide an advanced international arbitration experience that helps in resolving disputes in the best way, which contributes to supporting the commercial sector and attracting foreign investments by providing a successful and easy way to settle potential commercial disputes according to considered international frameworks, pointing to The Center seeks in the coming period to continue to cooperate with local expertise and competencies in the GCC countries to reach the best modern and contemporary practices in the field of arbitration.